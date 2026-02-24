Close to Capacity | NOTEBOOK

The Olympic Experience

Fresh off of their Olympic experience, both Hischier and Nemec shared their thoughts on the full experience. For Nemec, he and his Slovak squad made it to the bronze medal game, falling short to the Finns. Nemec was one of the Slovak's top performers, regularly leading the team on time on ice. Both Hischier and Nemec relished the experience.

"First of all, it's nice to see it bring the country together, and everyone was cheering for us," Nemec said. "We had so many fans in the stands. It was really nice to see that, also for us, it was good for our confidence that we can play against everyone and if we are playing our game, we can beat anyone too."

"We played against the best players in the world, against Italy we were probably favored, but against the other teams we were the underdogs," Nemec added. "We played against really good players, and I think me and all the team, we did a great job against them."

Hischier called the whole thing "a great experience". He and his Swiss Devils teammates all arrived in Italy to be part of the Opening Ceremony.

"It was pretty cool," Hischier said of walking in the Opening Ceremony. "It's kind of one of those feelings, you try to soak it in. The stadium is pretty big, great stadium. You're just walking into this beautiful stadium and lots of people there. It was a cool feeling."

And while Hischier and the other Olympians didn't quite get the same type of break as the other players, he's still ready to go for this final stretch.

"I'm feeling well, I'm feeling great to be back here and my focus has shifted back to New Jersey, and obviously we want to turn it around here. That's where it starts tomorrow, and that's where I'm going to have my focus 100 percent."