Toffoli Named NHL's First Star of the Week | BLOG

By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

Devils forward Tyler Toffoli is the NHL’s First Star for the week. Toffoli has six goals over the last week, starting with a hat trick against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 24, before adding two the next night against the Washington Capitals.

Tyler Toffoli with a Hat Trick vs. Montreal Canadiens

On Oct. 29, against the Minnesota Wild, Toffoli added a power play goal, his third of the season, to help New Jersey wrap up a three-game homestead with a win. Toffoli also had an assist against the Capitals, giving him seven total points over the last seven days.

Toffoli's six goals in four games led the NHL and helped New Jersey pick up three wins in that span. 

Currently, the veteran forward leads New Jersey in goals (7) and is third in points (10). He has the third highest average ice time out of all forwards on the team at 17:01.

Toffoli was traded to the Devils on June 27, 2023 for Yegor Sharangovich and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.