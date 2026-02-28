Luke Hughes Returns as Devils Take on Blues | PREVIEW

SHELDON KEEFE MEDIA AVAILABILITY

ST. LOUIS, MO - The Devils will welcome a key piece back to their lineup Saturday afternoon in St. Louis.

Defenseman Luke Hughes has been activated off injured reserve and will return to action against the Blues, providing an immediate boost to New Jersey’s blue line.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe emphasized the impact Hughes can make, particularly in transition.

“He’s a dynamic offensive guy for us,” Keefe said. “Brings a lot of extra speed and pace from the blue line and from our own zone, which we could really use. He’s a good player for us in all facets of the game, so certainly welcome to have him back.”

Keefe noted that while he has been pleased with the defensive group’s recent efforts, Hughes’ skating and offensive instincts give the Devils another layer.

“I think he’s going to be a leader of that for us with how he skates and his offensive instincts,” Keefe said.

The matchup presents a specific challenge. St. Louis is among the league’s strongest teams at defending the rush and limiting odd-man opportunities, something that will test New Jersey’s ability to generate offense through speed.

“This team we’re playing here in St. Louis is one of the best, if not the best team in the league in defending against the rush and not giving you odd-man situations,” Keefe said. “That’ll be an additional challenge for us to manage, but certainly like our chances a little bit better in that regard with Luke in the mix.”

With Hughes returning, a corresponding lineup decision will need to be made on the back end. Keefe said that call will likely come down to warmups.

“We had a plan, but we’ve got some illness that we’re dealing with here right now, so it’ll be a game-time decision until we sort that out,” Keefe said.

The Devils enter the afternoon looking to steady their game against a Blues team that defends with structure and forces opponents to earn space through extended possession. Hughes’ ability to transport the puck cleanly and create tempo from the back end could be a key factor in breaking through.

More lineup updates, including the starting goaltender, are expected closer to puck drop.