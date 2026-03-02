Devils Work Ahead of Homestand | NOTEBOOK

Golden Tour
Luke Hughes woke up at 6:50 a.m. on the Sunday of the Gold Medal Game between the United States and Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. He watched the game unfold with his Devils teammates.
“It was really stressful,” he admitted with a smile. “I felt bad for everybody’s parents, mid-50s, 60-year-old people watching that game and the stress on them.”
In the end, it was his brother that secured the gold medal for the Americans. It will be a signature goal of Jack Hughes’ career and a Golden Goal for the ages. Despite the goal, Jack is still Jack.
“I don’t think one goal changes you,” Luke said. “It’s more about the team and USA Hockey and what the team accomplished. Obviously, it was one goal. But such a great effort by all 20 guys on that team. I think he was just happy to be a part of it.”
Since that time, Jack has been on a whirlwind tour from the Pat McAfee Show to Saturday Night Live to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
“It’s been really fun to watch,” Luke said. “A lot of travel for those guys. It’s such an honor and such a privilege to watch them and learn from them.
“It was really fun to watch (SNL). It’s been 50-plus years. To hang out and be behind the scenes watching that was pretty special and pretty cool.”
The Hughes family left the Olympics with three gold medals in hockey. Jack and Quinn with the men’s team and their mother Ellen, a development coach, with the women’s team.
“To see them bring three medals home, my mom and both of my brothers, is unbelievable for my family,” Luke said, “but also unbelievable for USA hockey and our country.”