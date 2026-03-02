Devils Work Ahead of Homestand | NOTEBOOK

Return of the Luke

Devils defenseman Luke Hughes returned to the lineup on Saturday at St. Louis, playing for the first time since Jan. 19.

“I was really excited to play hockey,” he said. “It was just fun being out there and competing again. I just really excited to be back.”

Hughes suffered an injury at Calgary. He opted to rehab the injury with the intent to return to play, which is exactly what he did to help the Devils earn a 3-1 win against the Blues.

“It is what it is. It’s part of the game obviously,” he said of the injury. “It’s no fun being out. You want to be out there competing and trying to help your team win. I’m just glad that I’m able to do that right now.”

Hughes’ impact was immediate. He picked up an assist on the team’s opening goal – scored by Timo Meier – and his presence was felt at both ends of the ice.

“You could see at different times his ability to take two or three strides and jump in and give us a different look offensively,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “I think that will pay off for us.”

Hughes, 22, still needs to improve his conditioning, but that will come with more game action.

“A couple time he got stuck out there a little bit and you could see the conditioning getting the better of him a little bit,” Keefe said. “That’s all a part of it, coming back. Good for him, most importantly getting through the game healthy. The more he does that he’ll gain more and more confidence in his body and his conditioning.”