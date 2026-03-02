Melovsky Signed to 2-Year, Entry-Level Contract | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has signed forward Matyas Melovsky to a two-year, entry-level contract starting in 2026-27. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Melovsky, 21, is currently on a one-year, one-way AHL contract, playing in his first professional season in North America. The 6’1”, 190lbs. forward has recorded 13 points (3g-10a) in 35 games with New Jersey’s AHL affiliate in Utica. The Uničov, Czechia native joined Utica after impressive seasons in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with Baie-Comeau from 2022-23 to 2024-25.

The right-handed shot scored 201 points (50g-151a) in 169 career QMJHL regular-season games and 38 points (11g-27a) in 35 postseason contests. In 2022-23, he led all rookies with 52 assists. Before coming to North America, Melovsky played for the HC Vitkovice program from 2017-18 through 2021-22, making one appearance with the top team in 2021-22.

Born on May 25, 2004, the Devils selected Melovsky in the sixth round, 171st overall, in the 2024 NHL Draft. He represented Czechia at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) 2022 U-18 World Junior Championship and 2024 U-20 World Junior Championship. He helped Czechia win a bronze medal in the 2024 event, leading all skaters (tied) in assists (10).