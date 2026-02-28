Devils Activate Luke Hughes; Assign Colton White | TRANSACTION

The New Jersey Devils announced today that defenseman Luke Hughes has been activated off Injured Reserve. In a corresponding move, defenseman Colton White has been assigned to the Utica Comets (AHL).

Hughes’ return provides a significant boost to the Devils' blue line as the team gets back to full strength. Prior to his injury, the 22-year-old was a workhorse for New Jersey, appearing in 49 games while averaging 23:04 of ice time. Hughes had racked up 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) along with 39 blocked shots. The young defenseman rejoins the active roster after completing his recovery and is cleared for a return to the lineup.

White, who was utilized as reliable defensive depth during his time with the big club, returns to Utica. The 28-year-old veteran suited up for 23 games with the Devils this season, recording four assists, 23 hits, and 16 blocks. He will rejoin the Comets to help anchor their defensive corps as they push through the remainder of their AHL schedule.