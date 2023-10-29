Devils PK Superior in Win over Minnesota | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - In a span of 44 seconds the Devils went from trailing the Minnesota Wild to taking the lead.

Tyler Toffoli and Erik Haula scored 44 seconds apart in the second period to shift the score from 2-2 to 3-2 and a lead the Devils hung on to the rest of the way.

The Wild made things dicey by scoring a late third-period goal from Jake Middleton, but the Devils hung on to defend a one-goal lead for the 4-3 victory.

There were some tense moments in the second period when the Devils were called for three penalties and the Minnesota power play was pressing. On two of the Wilds four power plays, the Devils failed to clear the zone for the full two minutes leaving players on the ice for over two minutes at a time. And yet, the work ethic and attention to detail shone, the penalty killers getting the job done, no matter how long their shifts lasted. New Jersey held the Wild to 1-for-4 on their man advantage.

John Marino logged the longest penalty kill shift of the evening lasting 2:16. Nathan Bastian and Kevin Bahl were not far behind at 2:14, and Curtis Lazar brought up the rear with a shift length of 2:12.

New Jersey's penalty kill went 5-for-6.

Jesper Bratt added two goals for New Jersey, including the opening goal of the game, and had a goal wiped off the board for on an off-side play.

Vitek Vanecek put together an All-Star performance thwarting away 11 of 12 shots on the Wild power play and 31 of 34 overall, backstopping New Jersey to their fifth win of the season.

The Devils close out their three-game homestand 2-1-0.

Pat Maroon and Ryan Hartman scored for the Wild.