Devils PK Superior in Win over Minnesota | GAME STORY

The Devils penalty killers went 5-for-6 in the 4-3 win against Minnesota

Bratt Fist Pump
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

NEWARK, NJ - In a span of 44 seconds the Devils went from trailing the Minnesota Wild to taking the lead.

Tyler Toffoli and Erik Haula scored 44 seconds apart in the second period to shift the score from 2-2 to 3-2 and a lead the Devils hung on to the rest of the way.

The Wild made things dicey by scoring a late third-period goal from Jake Middleton, but the Devils hung on to defend a one-goal lead for the 4-3 victory.

There were some tense moments in the second period when the Devils were called for three penalties and the Minnesota power play was pressing. On two of the Wilds four power plays, the Devils failed to clear the zone for the full two minutes leaving players on the ice for over two minutes at a time. And yet, the work ethic and attention to detail shone, the penalty killers getting the job done, no matter how long their shifts lasted. New Jersey held the Wild to 1-for-4 on their man advantage.

John Marino logged the longest penalty kill shift of the evening lasting 2:16. Nathan Bastian and Kevin Bahl were not far behind at 2:14, and Curtis Lazar brought up the rear with a shift length of 2:12.

New Jersey's penalty kill went 5-for-6.

Jesper Bratt added two goals for New Jersey, including the opening goal of the game, and had a goal wiped off the board for on an off-side play.

Vitek Vanecek put together an All-Star performance thwarting away 11 of 12 shots on the Wild power play and 31 of 34 overall, backstopping New Jersey to their fifth win of the season.

The Devils close out their three-game homestand 2-1-0.

Pat Maroon and Ryan Hartman scored for the Wild.

LOOK BACK

Here are some observations from the game:

• After rotating back and forth between Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid in net to start the year, Vanecek received the start this afternoon, the first of the Devils goaltenders to start in consecutive games this season.

• It took them eight tries, but they finally managed to do it! When Jesper Bratt opened the scoring for the Devils, it also was the first goal of the game. Scoring the first goal has alluded the Devils so far, always trailing first in a game. That changed this evening with Bratt's fifth goal of the season. The Devils were the final team in the NHL to score the first goal in a game this season.

• John Marino extended his point streak to three games, all assists.

• Thursday's game was the 95th consecutive game without being shut out for New Jersey, dating back to Apr. 24, 2022. It's the third-longest streak in franchise history without being shut out, surpassing the 94-game stretch from Dec. 9, 1974 - Jan. 7, 1977. 

• Jesper Bratt had a goal called back in the second period after the play was deemed off-side. The off-side wasn't part of the play that set up Bratt's goal, it was the zone entry roughly 45 seconds beforehand when Nathan Bastian was caught in the zone before Jack Hughes was able to cleanly move the puck past the blue line. Unfortunately, it was a fairly easy call to make by Minnesota and the review took very little time. 

Had the goal counted, it would have made for a highlight 

• After Bratt's called-back goal, it took New Jersey just 1:18 to re-tie the game. Instead of Bratt scoring the goal, it was Tyler Toffoli on the power play. Bratt connected with Toffoli from the top of the right circle for the game-tying assist.

MIN@NJD: Bratt scores goal against Wild

• Bratt's second power play goal of the night gave New Jersey a 4-2 lead, but more extraordinarily brought their power play to 14-for-33 to start the season. That's good for a 42 percent efficiency through the opening eight games.

• With three goals in the second period, the Devils now lead the NHL with 13 middle frame goals this season. 

• Singing the national anthem tonight was Shane Daneyko, Mr. Devil Ken Daneyko's son.

Shayne Daneyko Anthem
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils depart for the first long road trip of the season starting with a rematch with Minnesota on Thursday. The trip will also take the team to St. Louis, Chicago, and Colorado.