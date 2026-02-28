LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1, Blues 0

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils vist the St. Louis Blues.

By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals.

MARKSTROM'S TOP 1ST-PERIOD SAVES

SECOND PERIOD

NJD 1, STL 0: Moments after Brett Pesce hit the post, Luke Hughes found Timo Meier skating into the zone and Meier wired a wrist shot from the right circle past Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington.

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Gritsyuk - Hughes - Brown
Bratt - Glass - Hameenaho
Cotter - Bjugstad - Tsyplakov

Hughes - Pesce
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Nemec

Markstrom
Allen

BLUES LINEUP

Neighbours - Buchnevich - Kyrou
Schenn - Dvorsky - Snuggerud
Holloway - Suter - Berggren
Toropchenko - Finley - Walker

Broberg - Faulk
Fowler - Mailloux
Tucker - Kessel

Binnington
Hofer

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Luke Hughes returns to the Devils' lineup against St. Louis.

