LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1, Blues 0

The Devils visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
No goals.
NJD 1, STL 0: Moments after Brett Pesce hit the post, Luke Hughes found Timo Meier skating into the zone and Meier wired a wrist shot from the right circle past Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington.
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Gritsyuk - Hughes - Brown
Bratt - Glass - Hameenaho
Cotter - Bjugstad - Tsyplakov
Hughes - Pesce
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Nemec
Markstrom
Allen
Neighbours - Buchnevich - Kyrou
Schenn - Dvorsky - Snuggerud
Holloway - Suter - Berggren
Toropchenko - Finley - Walker
Broberg - Faulk
Fowler - Mailloux
Tucker - Kessel
Binnington
Hofer