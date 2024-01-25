Dowling, Misyul Recalled from AHL | BLOG

RALEIGH, N.C. - The New Jersey Devils announced Thursday morning that the club has recalled two players from the Utica Comets to the NHL club.

Forward Justin Dowling and defenseman Daniil Misyul will join the club on their current two-game road trip.

This is the first call-up for 23-year-old Misyul, who is playing his first season in North America with Utica. Misyul has played in 30 games with the Comets, registering three goals and eight assists to go along with his 33 penalty minutes.

Dowling, 33, has eight goals and 11 assists with the Comets this season and has 98 games of NHL experience. He last played in the NHL with the Vancouver Cancuks during the 2021-22 NHL season.