Brown Excited for Opportunity | FEATURE

Devils Featured in 13 Exclusive National Broadcasts | RELEASE

Devils Marquee Matchups Take Center Stage on National TV | BLOG

Look Back: Bastian's Impact

Hockey in New Jersey Comes Full Circle for Luke Rowe | FEATURE

Look Back: Palat's First Season in Jersey

Hischier: 'We Trust in Fitzy' | FEATURE

Look Back: Luke Hughes' Much Anticipated Debut

Look Back: Akira Schmid

Year One for Vanecek | FEATURE

Cal Foote Signs One-Year, Two-Way Deal with Devils | RELEASE

Hockey in New Jersey, Devils Teamed Up for Summer Camp | RELEASE

Previewing the 2023-24 Schedule | FEATURE

Prudential Center, Devils Partner with CleanChoice Energy | RELEASE

Top 10 Moments of 2022-23 | FEATURE

Bahl: 'I Came A Long Way' | FEATURE

Bahl Re-Signs with Devils, Inks Two-Year Contract | RELEASE

Cheslock Sizes Up his Future | FEATURE

Devils Wrap Up Prospects Challenge vs. Boston

The Devils play in a 10 a.m. game against the Bruins to close out the Prospects Challenge

By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Lead Reporter, NJD.tv
GAME-DAY VIDEO
Devils Now
BY THE NUMBERS
Devils/Bruins Stats Comparison
Devils Prospect Players Stats
Bruins Prospect Players Stats
Tournament Standings
TV & RADIO

You can watch the game right here at the Devils' website on NJD.TV or on the Devils YouTube channel. Coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. ET.

Listen to the game on the Devils Hockey Network via the team website or mobile app beginning at 9:55 a.m. ET with Matt Loughlin on play-by-play and color analyst Sam Kasan. 

PREVIEW

BUFFALO, NY - The New Jersey Devils will wrap up their 2023 Prospects Challenge Monday morning with a game against the Boston Bruins.

The Devils have not seen the results they would have hoped for in the first two games, going 0-2, but have an opportunity on Monday to post a victory. With three goaltenders on the Rookie Camp roster, it should be Riley Mercer who gets the start against the Bruins at 10 a.m. Both Tyler Brennan and Isaac Poulter played the first and second game respectively.

The Bruins are 1-1 in their first two games scoring five goals while conceding 6. The Devils have had a more difficult time in Buffalo, scoring just four goals and conceding 9. Finding a scoring touch has been difficult through the tournament for the collective group, with just Josh Filmon, Graeme Clarke, TJ Friedman and Brian Halonen finding the back of the net through two games. 

Against the Bruins will be the final opportunity for some of these players to leave an impression against peers of their own age as the next phase of training camp turns to main camp with established NHL players taking part come Wednesday.

Graeme Clarke feels ready to make the jump to the NHL

