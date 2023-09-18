Devils Wrap Up Prospects Challenge vs. Boston

BUFFALO, NY - The New Jersey Devils will wrap up their 2023 Prospects Challenge Monday morning with a game against the Boston Bruins.

The Devils have not seen the results they would have hoped for in the first two games, going 0-2, but have an opportunity on Monday to post a victory. With three goaltenders on the Rookie Camp roster, it should be Riley Mercer who gets the start against the Bruins at 10 a.m. Both Tyler Brennan and Isaac Poulter played the first and second game respectively.

The Bruins are 1-1 in their first two games scoring five goals while conceding 6. The Devils have had a more difficult time in Buffalo, scoring just four goals and conceding 9. Finding a scoring touch has been difficult through the tournament for the collective group, with just Josh Filmon, Graeme Clarke, TJ Friedman and Brian Halonen finding the back of the net through two games.

Against the Bruins will be the final opportunity for some of these players to leave an impression against peers of their own age as the next phase of training camp turns to main camp with established NHL players taking part come Wednesday.