Clarke Has Eyes on the NHL | FEATURE

In 2022-23, Clarke led the Comets in every offensive category with 25 goals, 33 assists and 58 points. Only three of his 25 goals were scored on the man-advantaged, meaning the right-hand shot did most of his damage at even-strength.

“He had some injuries my first year in Utica,” Dineen said. “He came back from the injury and he’d be the first to agree that things didn’t go well for him in the last half of the year. I think he made a commitment, like he does every summer, and he came in last year wanting to contribute. And he certainly did that. He led our team in scoring.”

Clarke’s offensive abilities easily pass the eye test. The next step in his personal development will come in the defensive areas, which is something he worked to improve this past off-season.

“Trying to focus on things like wall work or defensive zone positioning,” Clarke said. “You try to do game-situation stuff in the summer as much as you can.”

Clarke, 22, has played the past three seasons in the American Hockey League. The 6-foot, 170-pound forward will enter next week’s training camp with the hopes of earning a spot on the NHL roster.

“It’s the most excited I’ve been to come to a Devils camp,” he said. “I have the expectations for myself that I want to make the team, I want to make a push. I think there’s a shot for me if I do the right things. I think it’s an opportunity for me.

“I have a chance if I just do the right things.”

If Clarke were to crack the Devils’ season-opening roster, it will likely be as a third- or fourth-line player with possibly a penalty killing role. In which case his defensive play will shoulder even more importance at the highest level of hockey. Clarke believes he’s ready, but it’s a matter of showing it.

"I have to show that I can be a well-rounded player, if that’s a third-, fourth-line role to start, whatever I can do to get on the team and go from there,” Clarke said. “Playing the right way and getting the trust of the coaching staff. That’s what I talked about at my year end meeting with the coaches, getting the trust of (Devils head coach) Lindy (Ruff) or anyone else knowing that I can be on the ice.”