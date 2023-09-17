News Feed

Devils Practice in Buffalo | NOTEBOOK

Prospects Challenge
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

BUFFALO, NY – The Devils held practice Sunday morning at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo.

Check below for updates, stories, videos and more.

Graeme Clarke feels ready to make the jump to the NHL

Golden Graeme

Devils forward Graeme Clarke has his eyes set on the NHL heading into next week's training camp. He was featured today on the Devils webiste. 

Clarke has played the past three seasons in the American Hockey League. The 6-foot, 170-pound forward will enter next week’s training camp with the hopes of earning a spot on the NHL roster.

“It’s the most excited I’ve been to come to a Devils camp,” he said. “I have the expectations for myself that I want to make the team, I want to make a push. I think there’s a shot for me if I do the right things. I think it’s an opportunity for me.

“I have a chance if I just do the right things.”

If Clarke were to crack the Devils’ season-opening roster, it will likely be as a third- or fourth-line player with possibly a penalty killing role. In which case his defensive play will shoulder even more importance at the highest level of hockey. Clarke believes he’s ready, but it’s a matter of showing it.  

"I have to show that I can be a well-rounded player, if that’s a third-, fourth-line role to start, whatever I can do to get on the team and go from there,” Clarke said. “Playing the right way and getting the trust of the coaching staff. That’s what I talked about at my year end meeting with the coaches, getting the trust of (Devils head coach) Lindy (Ruff) or anyone else knowing that I can be on the ice.”

Read the full story here.

Cam Squires| POST-GAME RAW

He Said It

Cam Squires on his first Prospects Challenge: "It’s huge. It’s obviously a step up. You’re playing against guys that have gotten games in the A, the Coast and stuff. For me, it’s just using my youth and my freshness. It’s my first experience. It’s my first everything. I don’t have time to be nervous. You get right in, get a touch on your stick and then you’re away from there."

Kevin Dineen | POST-GAME RAW

Dineen on Squires: "Cam showed that he has some skill certainly in practice. IN games, there’s a lot of growth to be done on the physical side and getting strong on everything from his shot, he put up points last year, but our expectations are as he matures into what is potential is, he’s got a big frame, but he’s slight right now. A lot of work goes on and off the ice. He’s a kid with a good attitude. He’s excited to be here learning and we’re excited to have him."