Devils Practice in Buffalo | NOTEBOOK

Devils forward Graeme Clarke has his eyes set on the NHL heading into next week's training camp. He was featured today on the Devils webiste.

Clarke has played the past three seasons in the American Hockey League. The 6-foot, 170-pound forward will enter next week’s training camp with the hopes of earning a spot on the NHL roster.

“It’s the most excited I’ve been to come to a Devils camp,” he said. “I have the expectations for myself that I want to make the team, I want to make a push. I think there’s a shot for me if I do the right things. I think it’s an opportunity for me.

“I have a chance if I just do the right things.”

If Clarke were to crack the Devils’ season-opening roster, it will likely be as a third- or fourth-line player with possibly a penalty killing role. In which case his defensive play will shoulder even more importance at the highest level of hockey. Clarke believes he’s ready, but it’s a matter of showing it.

"I have to show that I can be a well-rounded player, if that’s a third-, fourth-line role to start, whatever I can do to get on the team and go from there,” Clarke said. “Playing the right way and getting the trust of the coaching staff. That’s what I talked about at my year end meeting with the coaches, getting the trust of (Devils head coach) Lindy (Ruff) or anyone else knowing that I can be on the ice.”

Read the full story here.