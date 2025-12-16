Pesce Returns to Practice | NOTEBOOK

Total Recall

The Devils recalled forward Nathan Legare from Utica of the American Hockey League.

Legare was at home last night when he received the call from Comets head coach Ryan Parent about the callup.

“My suitcase is ready,” he laughed. “I’m lucky to have my fiancé. She helped me a lot. She was cooking dinner while I was doing my suitcase. She’s been great. It’s part of the job. I know my role so it’s good.

“Just getting the call last night, I was really happy. I was on the phone with my dad and Ryan Parent called me. I was happy. Everything turned quick but I’m happy to be here.”

Legare is just the latest Utica player to get the call to join the Devils. Currently, forwards Xavier Parent and Angus Crookshank are working on the fourth line. Parent made his NHL debut while Crookshank chipped in a goal for the Devils.

“You look at XP was pretty good with us in Utica and I think he deserved that callup,” Legare said. “I watched all the games that he’s been here, and I think he’s been good, and Crookshank, too. It’s a new opportunity. I know my role. I know what I can bring to the team to help the team win. That’s what I want to do.”

The 6-foot, 200-pound forward knows his style, knows his game and knows what it will take to stick in the NHL.

“I want to be a power forward that can play reliably defensively and play physical,” he said. “That’s part of my game. I love it. I know that if I want to stick to the NHL I have to play like that every game.”