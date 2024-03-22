Devils Host Senators in Homestand Finale | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (34-32-4) vs. SENATORS (28-36-4)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Senators meet for the second time this season, the first and only game at Prudential Center.

The first meeting between the two clubs the Devils had a strong night as the visitors in Ottawa. Jesper Bratt had a four-point night (1g-3a), the power play went 2-for-4 and both Jack and Luke Hughes had a goal and two assists each. Both Brendan Smith and Nico Hischier scored for New Jersey as well.

The game in Ottawa was also the first start of the season for goaltender Nico Daws, who had made his return to the Devils lineup since having had off-season hip surgery. He made 25 saves in his season debut and gave up goals to only Drake Batherson and Jacob Bernard-Docker in the Devils 6-2 win.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils are on the tail end of a three-game homestand that has so far been very fruitful. New Jersey are winners of two straight at home, hoping to go for the sweep of the homestand in Saturday night.

New Jersey is coming off a 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets, with both goaltender Jake Allen and forward Timo Meier on red-hot streaks.

Meier, who scored the fourth goal against the Jets, has 11 goals in his last 11 games, while Allen has a .947 save percentage in his last two games, both victories.

Jack Hughes’ two-goal performance moved him into a tie with Jesper Bratt for the team lead in points (67) and is tied with Nico Hischier for most goals (23), followed closely behind by Meier (22) and Bratt (22).

Senators Team Scope:

The Senators are currently last in the Atlantic Division with 60 points through 68 games and are led by interim head coach Jacques Martin.

Center Tim Stützle is at the top of the team’s stats with 64 points in 68 games and leads the club in assists with 47. Captain Brady Tkachuk leads the Sens with 31 goals and 122 penalty minutes.

The Sens will enter Prudential Center on a three-game losing streak and a stretch of 3-6-1 over its past 10 games and a 10-20-2 road record this season.

Ottawa recalled forward Angus Crookshank from their AHL affiliate, the Bellville Senators on Friday morning.

By the Numbers:

The Devils registered 41 shots against the Jets, marking the ninth time this season that the Devils have had 40-plus shots on goal.

New Jersey’s power play had three power-play goals in a single game for the first time since Nov. 2, 2023 (at MIN). Jack Hughes had two power-play goals against the Jets and Nico Hischier added a third.

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton – torn pectoral muscle, LTIR

Siegenthaler – concussion, IR

Bastian – lower-body injury, IR

Marino – upper-body injury

Foote - unknown

Senators

Nooris – shoulder, out for season

Chabot – lower-body

Highmore – upper-body

MacEwen – lower-body