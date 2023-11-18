News Feed

Devils and Rangers Renew Hostilities | PREVIEW

It's the first meeting between the Devils and Rangers since New Jersey's Game 7 victory

vs NYR Game Preview
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

New Jersey welcomes the New York Rangers for the first time this season, the two teams meeting in the regular season for the first time since the Devils Game 7 win. 

You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below.

BY THE NUMBERS

PRE-GAME STORY

The Devils will not hold a morning skate. 

Head coach Lindy Ruff will address the media at 5 p.m. 

TV & RADIO

• You can watch the game on MSGSN beginning with the Pre-Game Show at 6:30 p.m.

• Listen to the game on the Devils Hockey Network via the team website or mobile app beginning at 6:55 p.m. ET with Matt Loughlin on play-by-play and color analyst Chico Resch. 

PREVIEW

DEVILS (8-6-1) vs. RANGERS (11-2-1)

Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers this season. It is a much-anticipated matchup not only as a rivalry, but this will also be the first meeting since the Devils eliminated the Rangers in Game 7 last season.

Not only did the Devils have the Rangers number in the post-season, but they also posted a 3-0-1 record in the regular season.

Devils Team Scope:

The New Jersey Devils may have their star center back in the lineup on Saturday night. Jack Hughes returned to practice with his teammates for the first time in two weeks. Hughes's availability will depend on how he is feeling after Friday's practice and a morning skate, leaving him a game-time decision. Hughes has missed five games during his recovery.

As one player gets healthy, another one unfortunately takes his place. Timo Meier missed Friday's practice with an injury and head coach Lindy Ruff indicated that he still remains out.

The Devils are coming off their best performance of the season, breaking out against the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 5-2 victory. Notably, four of the five goals scored by the Devils came at even-strength.

The Devils are fourth in the division, six points behind the top-seeded Rangers.

Rangers Team Scope:

The Rangers are coming off of a five-day break, without a game Monday through Friday. It has given some of the Rangers players the ability to recover from ailments, including their number one goaltender Igor Shesterkin. He hasn't played in over two weeks and could return to the net against the Devils on Saturday. The break also allowed defenseman Ryan Lindgren to an injury he sustained in the Rangers last game against Columbus.

New York has not lost a game in regulation in nearly an entire month, as they boast the division-best 11-2-1 record with 23 points and are on a 10-game point streak (9-0-1).

The Rangers are led by Artemi Panarin who has 24 points (8g-16a) in 14 games.

By the Numbers:

Saturday night's matchup will pit the NHL's top two power plays against each other.

The Devils lead the league with their 38.9 percent efficiency, while the Rangers sit closely behind at 33.3 percent.

Injuries:

Devils

Nico Hischier (Upper-body, IR)
Timo Meier (Lower-body)

Rangers

Adam Fox (LTIR)
Filip Chytil (IR)

