Devils Start Homestand Against Panthers | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (30-27-4) vs. PANTHERS (42-16-4)

Head-to-Head

This is the third and final matchup between the Panthers and Devils this season. In the first meeting, on Oct. 16, the Devils fell 4-3 at home, after battling back from a 4-0 deficit at the start the third period. In their second meeting on Jan. 13 in Florida, the Devils won 4-1. Jesper Bratt and Erik Haula have each scored twice against Florida this season with nine total players recording a point against the Panthers.

Devils Team Scope:

On Monday, the Devils announced Travis Green will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2023-24 season after relieving Lindy Ruff of his duties as head coach. Green joined New Jersey in June of 2023 as an Associate Coach.

The Devils just returned from a three-game California road trip where they picked up only one win over the San Jose Sharks. New Jersey has lost three of their last four and six of their last ten. With the trade deadline this week and the playoff race in full swing, the Devils three-game homestand is full of important games. The Devils remain a top faceoff team, as their 54.2% win rate is second on the NHL. New Jersey has the ninth-highest goals for per game played average in the league at 3.31.

Tyler Toffoli remains the Devils leading goal scorer with 26 this season. Toffoli also has 18 assists and 44 total points. Jesper Bratt’s 40 assists and 62 points are team-highs in both categories. Bratt also has 22 goals on the season. Jack Hughes’ 37 assists and 57 points are second on the team, and he is one of four players to have 20 or more goals this year. Nico Hischier also has 20 goals this season and has 25 assists and 45 total points.

Nico Daws has started four of the Devils last five games and secured wins over the Montreal Canadiens and San Jose Sharks. This year he has a 8-10-0 record with a 3.47 goals against average and a .887 save percentage. Daws was pulled in the Devils last two games against the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings. In both those appearances he stopped all nine shots he faced. Schmid has a 5-8-1 record with a 3.09 goals against average and a .897 save percentage.

Tuesday is the start of a three-game homestand for the Devils as they host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Currently, New Jersey is eight points back from a playoff spot with two less games than the Philadelphia Flyers (third in the Metropolitan division) and Tampa Bay Lightning (second wild card spot).

Panthers Team Scope:

The Panthers enter Tuesday's game on the second half of a back-to-back that started at Madison Square Garden Monday night when Florida beat the New York Rangers, 4-2. After trading goals, the Panthers two third-period goals secured the win. Florida has won nine of their last ten games and five straight. When it comes to the special teams, the Panthers have the fifth best power play (26.3% scoring rate) and seventh best penalty kill (82.1% kill rate). They also allow the fewest goals in the NHL, allowing on average 2.35 per game played.

Sam Reinhart's 44 goals and 74 points lead the Panthers. Reinhart scored two goals in Monday's win over the Rangers. Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk are tied for the team-lead with 47 assists. Tkachuk is second on the team with 68 points. Carter Verhaeghe's 30 goals are second on the Panthers while his 34 assists and 64 points are third. Florida's main goaltender, Sergei Bobrovsky, played against the Rangers so it's possible the Panthers will turn to Anthony Stolarz against the Devils. Stolarz has a 11-5-2 record through 19 games played and 17 starts. He has a 2.02 goals against average with a .924 save percentage.

Tuesday's game wraps up a three-game road trip for the Panthers. Currently, Florida is the top team in the NHL with 88 points. They are also 10 points ahead of the third-place team in their division and 16 points ahead of the first wild card spot.

By the Numbers:

80: The Devils have this many goals in the third period this season which leads the NHL.

34.1: The Panthers lead the league in shots for per game played which is most in the league.

Injuries:

Devils

Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle - LTIR)

Vitek Vanecek - (lower body - IR)

Panthers

Jonah Gadjovich (undisclosed - day-to-day)