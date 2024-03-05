Fitzgerald Taps Green in Coaching Change | FEATURE

Two summers ago, Travis Green reached out to Tom Fitzgerald.

Green had just been relieved of his head coaching duties with the Vancouver Canucks and was looking at his future prospects as a coach in the league. So, he asked Fitzgerald – his friend and former teammate with the New York Islanders and now general manager of the New Jersey Devils – for advice on how best to secure another coaching position.

Green had a presentation that he asked Fitzgerald to review and edit.

“I was extremely impressed with what his core values were at that time and still are,” Fitzgerald recalled. “How he looked at the game, how he looked at practices, small details that matter, the game within the game that some people overlook. I thought those values run parallel to my values.”

It’s not all surprising that Fitzgerald hired Green – who has been a head coach in junior hockey, the AHL and NHL – as the club’s associate head coach last summer. And now he’s tapped Green as the interim head coach after the team relieved Lindy Ruff of those duties on Monday.

“Going internally with Travis, he’s got five years of NHL coaching. He’s dealt with players on a daily basis, star players,” Fitzgerald said. “He understands the development side of coaching from his years in junior hockey. He’s a people person. He understands people. He’s passionate. He’s demanding. He’s a way different head coach than assistant coach.”

It’s often easier for assistant coaches to build relationships with players than a head coach. Assistant coaches are the gentle messengers and intermediate between head coach and the players. But having built those relationships with the players should only help in his transition.

“The relationship he has with our players in understanding who they are, what they need, he’s got an open-door policy, he’s fair, he’s demanding, he’s direct,” Fitzgerald said.

The Devils will hire a new head coach after the season concludes. And Green will be among the contenders for the position. He’ll get a 21-game trial run.

“For sure he will be considered at the time,” Fitzgerald said. “I have to look at every possibility that comes my way once the season is over. We don’t know who those people are, experienced coaches are let go and become available. I’m not worried about that right now. I’m worried about today.”

And today the Devils are eight points behind in the hunt for a playoff position. With 21 games remaining, there is little room for error. However, there is hope.

“I don’t think it’s ever too late. We do have a small window here,” Fitzgerald said. “I believe in the group. I believe if we play the right way and give ourselves a chance to win every single game by the details, knowing who we are as individual players, playing to our strengths, leaving everything on the line, why can’t we put a string of (wins) and jump right back into this?

“I think the runway is still big enough for us to piece together some strong outings.”