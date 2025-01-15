Devils Earn Point but Fall in Shootout to Cats | GAME STORY

GameStory 1.14.25
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

NEWARK, NJ - For the third straight game, the Devils headed to extra time. But it was Florida that would steal the extra point in a shootout.

Anton Lundell scored the deciding tally to lift the Panthers to a 2-1 shootout victory at Prudential Center on Tuesday night.

"I would have liked to make a few more plays today and be on the other side of (the result)," coach Sheldon Keefe said. "We'll take the point and move on."

Devils captain Nico Hischier scored the lone Devils goal. Former Devil Jesper Boqvist scored the lone Florida goal.

The Devils lost to the Panthers in the shootout on Tuesday night.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Rewind: Five of Six
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Markstrom | Hischier

Here are some observations from the game:

• It’s never a bad play to put the puck on the net. Nico Hischier showed why. He spun out of the corner with the puck and threw it toward the goal. The puck deflected off Forsling and into the net to tie the game at 1-1. More importantly, Hischier’s 20th goal of the season came 1:46 after Florida opened the scoring. It was a great response.

"It's a 0-0 game going into the third. We got scored on pretty quick in the third, to get it right back is important," Hischier said. "It gives us the momentum right back."

• Things got a little testy halfway through the third period. It all started with Matthew Tkachuk throwing a high hit on Hischier in the Devils zone. Jonas Siegenthaler immediately went after Tkachuk and in the process all 10 players on the ice came together for a scrum. There’s a history of the Panthers going after Hischier after he injured Florida captain Aleksander Barkov two seasons ago.

"Just a little too emotional for me. I didn't see him coming. I don't think I even touched the puck," Hischier said. "That's part of it. He made the hit and I got a little emotional there.

"I want to stick up for myself. I didn't like the hit. I got a little emotional there. That's hockey."

• The first half of the game was the definition of a “low event” hockey game. Both teams were playing suffocating defense, taking away space, staying above on transitions, keeping the puck on the outside, no turnovers. There were no odd-man rushes or Grade A chances. It was mostly dump, chase, grind, repeat.

"I thought both teams were sitting on top of each other for two periods waiting for the other to crack," Keefe said. "We had to stay with it. In that sense it was a good patient, disciplined game in that sense. We didn't give up much for two periods."

"Really structured. I don't think anybody wanted to risk too much," Hischier said. "That's how things sometimes go. The team that cracks first loses the game."

• The Devils played the game without forward Stefan Noesen (illness). Tomas Tatar was elevated to fill in his spot alongside Nico Hischier and Timo Meier. On the top power play, Dawson Mercer took over for Noesen and Nathan Bastian was placed in Mercer’s spot on the second power play unit.

LOOK BACK
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils hit the road for one game against the Toronto Maple Leafs this Thursday in head coach Sheldon Keefe's first game back in the city of his former employer. You can watch on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

More News

QUICK RECAP: Devils 1, Panthers 2

API Jersey Features Bridging of Cultures | FEATURE

Devils Welcome Panthers on API Night | PREVIEW

Devils Practice Monday Ahead of Busy Week | NOTEBOOK

Devils Down Bolts in Overtime Victory | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

Statement on the Los Angeles and Area Wildfires

Devils Look to Rebound Against Lightning | PREVIEW

Halfway Stats | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Devils Fall in OT to Rangers | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 2 at Rangers 3 (OT)

Devils Host 'Sweep the Deck Gala' in Support of DYF | RELEASE

Casey Named AHL All-Star in Rookie Season | BLOG

Devils Practice Before Finishing 'Road Trip' | NOTEBOOK

Siegenthaler Dreams for Thai Kids to 'Dream Big' | FEATURE

Devils Host API Heritage Night Jan. 14 | RELEASE

Devils Snap Skid in Seattle | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3 at Kraken 2