The Captain Leads the Devils in Outdoor Win | GAME STORY

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Nico Hischier came flying out of the gates, setting the tone for his team, scoring just 32 seconds into the first period to give his Devils an early 1-0 lead. It was an early lead the team would never relinquish. Try as the Flyers might, but the Devils would not be outdone on their home turf. Hischier scored his second goal of the game, 2:48 into the third period with a wrist shot through the slot, to send the Flyers back down the Turnpike with nothing to show. 

And that's just fine with the Devils. This was their home turf and they came to defend it.

In a matchup where the Devils coveted the two points against their Metropolitan division rivals, New Jersey keeps pace in the Wild Card race. New Jersey, backed by their captain, earned a 6-3 win against Philadelphia Flyers in front of over 70 thousand fans at MetLife Stadium. 

Tyler Toffoli scored his 24th goal of the season, uncontested to Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson's left and he made no mistake of his wrist shot, wired right behind Ersson for the Devils 2-0 lead. 

As the two teams adjusted to the outdoor conditions, the Flyers put the Devils on their toes in the second with 24 shots on net. Owen Tippett scored two goals in the second for Philadelphia, but again, the Devils put another two up on Ersson, one by defenseman Brendan Smith and another by Nathan Bastian to double their lead, 4-2, heading into the final period and added an empty net goal with 1:45 to play for his second of the night.

Here are some observations from the game:

• You could tell early in the game that timing would be critical. The ice had a healthy amount of snow on it, carved out by the skates, the puck was moving much slower than players would be accustomed to. But that is all part of the beauty of the outdoor game experience, you're battling not only your opponent, but you're battling the elements as well.

Before the game, talking to Brendan Smith, a veteran of five outdoor games, he specifically mentioned how testing out the conditions will dictate the game style you'll need to play. Tonight, it was about simplicity. For a team that likes to play with pace, the puck wasn't moving at the same pace it normally would. It took much more to control the puck and the timing of passes needed to be adjusted.

• Nico Hischier's goal 32 seconds into the game was the second-fastest goal to start an NHL outdoor game. Only Colby Armstrong in 2008 with the Pittsburgh Penguins scored a faster goal, putting the Penguins up 1-0 against the Sabres just 21 seconds into the game.

• Jack Hughes has hit 50 points this season on the heels of a four-game point streak. His assist on Tyler Toffoli's goal was his fifth point in the past four games and his 33rd assist this season.

• Tyler Toffoli scored his fourth career outdoor game goal. While with the L.A. Kings Toffoli had a hat trick in the one other outdoor game he's played. He now is tied with David Pastrnak for the lead of goals scored by a player in an outdoor game.

• The Flyers tipped the ice in their favor in the second period with a 18 shots on goal in the first 11 minutes of the period and 24 total in the middle period and while they did have two goals to show for it, both by Owen Tippett, the Devils capitalized on two shots of their own, taking the 4-2 lead into the third period. 

• Combined, the two goaltenders have just 79 games of NHL experience. Nico Daws was playing in his 37th career game, while Ersson was playing in his 42nd.

WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils are in Washington on Tuesday night to take on the Capitals. Puck drop is at 7:08 p.m. and can be heard on the Devils Hockey Network and watched on MSGSN. 

