The Captain Leads the Devils in Outdoor Win | GAME STORY

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Nico Hischier came flying out of the gates, setting the tone for his team, scoring just 32 seconds into the first period to give his Devils an early 1-0 lead. It was an early lead the team would never relinquish. Try as the Flyers might, but the Devils would not be outdone on their home turf. Hischier scored his second goal of the game, 2:48 into the third period with a wrist shot through the slot, to send the Flyers back down the Turnpike with nothing to show.

And that's just fine with the Devils. This was their home turf and they came to defend it.

In a matchup where the Devils coveted the two points against their Metropolitan division rivals, New Jersey keeps pace in the Wild Card race. New Jersey, backed by their captain, earned a 6-3 win against Philadelphia Flyers in front of over 70 thousand fans at MetLife Stadium.

Tyler Toffoli scored his 24th goal of the season, uncontested to Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson's left and he made no mistake of his wrist shot, wired right behind Ersson for the Devils 2-0 lead.

As the two teams adjusted to the outdoor conditions, the Flyers put the Devils on their toes in the second with 24 shots on net. Owen Tippett scored two goals in the second for Philadelphia, but again, the Devils put another two up on Ersson, one by defenseman Brendan Smith and another by Nathan Bastian to double their lead, 4-2, heading into the final period and added an empty net goal with 1:45 to play for his second of the night.