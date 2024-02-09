Devils Comeback Falls Short to Calgary | GAME STORY

Jack Hughes returns but Devils fall 5-3 to Flames

njd-cgy
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils fell behind in the third period, but their comeback fell just short in a 5-3 setback to the Calgary Flames Thursday night at Prudential Center.

Ondrej Palat scored twice for the Devils while captain Nico Hischier added a shorthanded goal. Jesper Bratt finished the night with three assists

The Flames received goals from Mikael Backlund, Connor Zary, Kevin Rooney, Andrei Kuzmenko and Andrew Mangiapane added an empty-net goal.

The Devils didn’t play a poor game. They had 41 shots in the contest and many high-quality chances. But Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom played exceptionally well. The problem or the Devils is that even though they played well, there are no moral victories anymore. The race for a playoff spot isn’t getting any easier and they need every point they could.

"It's a frustrating loss for sure. We had lots of opportunities," captain Nico Hischier said. "Their goalie made some great saves. If we bear down and score a couple more goals we could have won that game."

"I thought we came out great. Probably could have scored four or five. Their goalie made a lot of great saves on us," head coach Lindy Ruff said. "We had a couple bad reads on a couple goals that hurt us. So, we have to clean that part up."

The Devils fall to the Flames 5-3.

Full Highlights: Flames 5, Devils 3
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Hischier | Miller | Palat

Here are some observations from the game:

• The Devils got a jolt of life in the game with the return of Jack Hughes. He missed the past 11 games and hadn’t played since Jan. 5.

Hughes made an immediate impact and his line with Tyler Toffoli and Alexander Holtz had a lot of jump. They created a lot of great scoring chances, were hard to handle and dominated the offensive zone at times.

They did everything, but score. Unfortunately.

• The Devils had a power play with under six minutes to play and trailing 4-3. It was their best chance to get even, but the man-advantage failed.

• On Tuesday against Colorado, Bratt scored on a rush play with Hischier on a 2-on-1. This time around it was once again a 2-on-1, but now it was Bratt delivering a pass to Ondrej Palat for a goal.

The play began in the Devils defensive zone. Simon Nemec forced a turnover on Andrew Mangiapane. Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin had pinched in on the play. The puck found its way to Hischier while Bratt and Palat immediately read counter attack. Bratt used a nifty leg kick to sell shot before passing across to Palat, who buried the quick snap shot.

• Bratt’s effort helped the Devils earn a shorthanded goal. He pressured Kuzmenko at the point. Bratt muscled him and then knocked the puck ahead to a racing Hischier. He carried for a breakaway and went six-hole for the tally.

• Speaking of Bratt and his shorthanded play, he's really become a threat on the PK. He only started working on the unit this season and has really blossomed both as a PKer and as an offensive threat on the PK.

• Bratt extended his point streak to six games. He has four goals and five assists for nine points in those six game.

• The Devils killed a four-minute double high sticking minor to Erik Haula in the third period. It was a critical kill at a critical time with the Devils trailing 3-1 at the time. Not only did New Jersey kill off both, it scored a shorthanded goal to make it a 3-2 game. Curtis Lazar’s effort, pursuit and clears stood out. And Vanecek made a couple big saves, including a big one on former Devil Yegor Sharangovich.

• The Devils were the victims of a few fluke goals against in their game against Calgary. Backlund’s goal came from around the goal line when the puck banked off the elbow of Vanecek. The second goal came from a shot by Nazim Kadri that squeezed through Vanecek. The puck died in the ice and none of the Devils, including Vanecek, had realized. The only player to notice was Calgary’s Connor Zary, who pounced quickly to tuck it over the goal line.

• The Devils have a propensity to surrender goals to former members of the club. This time around it was Kevin Rooney, who banged in a puck from right in the crease. It was his first NHL goal since Dec. 7, 2021.

WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils hit the road for a game against the Carolina Hurricanes this Saturday in Raleigh. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

