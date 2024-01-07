Devils Fall Short in Comeback Attempt to Canucks | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game...

• The turning point in the game occurred with just 10 seconds remaining in the second period. The Devils had just pulled within one, 3-2, on Haula’s goal. But instead of closing out the period within striking distance, Conor Garland scored on a wraparound to make it 4-2 and completely deflating the comeback attempt. The Devils made a valiant effort in the third period with a pair of goals but couldn't overcome the deficit.

"That one at the end of the second that they got was a bit of a backbreaker," Miller said. "We fought back hard, so we have to take the positives."

• Colin Miller scored his first goal as a member of the New Jersey Devils. Michael McLeod won an offensive zone draw back to the boards. Curtis Lazar rotated over and chipped it to Miller at the blue line. He ripped it far side off the post and into the net.

"That's usually how it goes. You don't score for a while and then you get a couple," Miller said. "It was good to see a couple go in."

• Smith tallied his second goal in the past five games with a bomb from above the circles that pulled the Devils within a goal in the third period at 5-4.

• Rookie 22-year-old forward Graeme Clarke made his NHL debut. The third-round pick (80th overall) in 2019 was able to play in front of his parents, who made the trip down from Ottawa for the contest. He played 9:32 minutes and finish with a plus-1.

"Not the result we wanted, but a really cool experience for me," Clarke said. "I had my parents here today. That was really special because of how much they've helped me get here. I wanted to play well for them."

• The Canucks thought they opened the scoring early in the first period when Brock Boeser put in a rebound opportunity at the crease. However, the Devils challenged for goaltender interference. It was pretty obvious that Vancouver’s J.T. Miller knocked over Nico Daws in the act of making the save. And thus, the officials overruled the goal and it was disallowed.

• Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler suffered a broken foot when a shot struck him in the skate. He fell to the ice immediately. He tried to get to his feet and rejoin the play but the Canucks scored on the play. He left the game, needing assistance to the bench. He did not return.

• The Devils survived an ugly first period. Vancouver outshot them 17-5 and dominated possession and pressure. New Jersey somehow managed to get out of the period with the game scoreless, thanks a lot to goaltender Nico Daws.