Devils Fall Short in Comeback Attempt to Canucks | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - Hockey fans were hoping to see a battle between the three Hughes brothers (New Jersey’s Jack and Luke against Vancouver’s Quinn).
Instead, Jack missed the game with an injury while Quinn’s Canucks got the better of Luke’s Devils, 6-4, Saturday night at Prudential Center.
Quinn picked up three assists in the game while JT Miller and Elias Pettersson each scored two goals. Conor Garland and Dakota Joshua also tallied for Vancouver.
Colin Miller scored twice while Erik Haula and Brendan Smith posted goals for the Devils in the losing effort. Luke recorded an assist in the game.
Vancouver took a 3-0 lead just five minutes into the second period. The Devils clawed back. New Jersey cut the game to 5-4 with two goals in the third period and had a late power-play opportunity in regulation, but couldn't convert.
"It was good to show the fight at the end, but we definitely need to be stronger from the start," Colin Miller said.
Hughes’ upper-body injury late in the game Friday night against Chicago put the hope of the Hughes trio matchup to an end. But it’s trickledown effect on the team was even more pronounced.
The Devils were already without forwards Timo Meier (mid-body), Ondrej Palat (lower-body), Tomas Nosek (foot) and defenseman Dougie Hamilton (torn pec). With Hughes being the latest addition to the list, New Jersey is getting hammered in the injury department. And while the club will not make excuses, it’s hard to ignore the reality of the situation.