Devils Fall Short in Comeback Attempt to Canucks | GAME STORY

VAN NJD Web Game Story
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

NEWARK, NJ - Hockey fans were hoping to see a battle between the three Hughes brothers (New Jersey’s Jack and Luke against Vancouver’s Quinn).

Instead, Jack missed the game with an injury while Quinn’s Canucks got the better of Luke’s Devils, 6-4, Saturday night at Prudential Center.

Quinn picked up three assists in the game while JT Miller and Elias Pettersson each scored two goals. Conor Garland and Dakota Joshua also tallied for Vancouver.

Colin Miller scored twice while Erik Haula and Brendan Smith posted goals for the Devils in the losing effort. Luke recorded an assist in the game. 

Vancouver took a 3-0 lead just five minutes into the second period. The Devils clawed back. New Jersey cut the game to 5-4 with two goals in the third period and had a late power-play opportunity in regulation, but couldn't convert. 

"It was good to show the fight at the end, but we definitely need to be stronger from the start," Colin Miller said. 

Hughes’ upper-body injury late in the game Friday night against Chicago put the hope of the Hughes trio matchup to an end. But it’s trickledown effect on the team was even more pronounced.

The Devils were already without forwards Timo Meier (mid-body), Ondrej Palat (lower-body), Tomas Nosek (foot) and defenseman Dougie Hamilton (torn pec). With Hughes being the latest addition to the list, New Jersey is getting hammered in the injury department. And while the club will not make excuses, it’s hard to ignore the reality of the situation.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights: Canucks 6, Devils 4
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Haula | Clarke | Miller

The Devils fall to Vancouver 6-4.

Here are some observations from the game...

• The turning point in the game occurred with just 10 seconds remaining in the second period. The Devils had just pulled within one, 3-2, on Haula’s goal. But instead of closing out the period within striking distance, Conor Garland scored on a wraparound to make it 4-2 and completely deflating the comeback attempt. The Devils made a valiant effort in the third period with a pair of goals but couldn't overcome the deficit.

"That one at the end of the second that they got was a bit of a backbreaker," Miller said. "We fought back hard, so we have to take the positives."

• Colin Miller scored his first goal as a member of the New Jersey Devils. Michael McLeod won an offensive zone draw back to the boards. Curtis Lazar rotated over and chipped it to Miller at the blue line. He ripped it far side off the post and into the net.

"That's usually how it goes. You don't score for a while and then you get a couple," Miller said. "It was good to see a couple go in."

• Smith tallied his second goal in the past five games with a bomb from above the circles that pulled the Devils within a goal in the third period at 5-4.

• Rookie 22-year-old forward Graeme Clarke made his NHL debut. The third-round pick (80th overall) in 2019 was able to play in front of his parents, who made the trip down from Ottawa for the contest. He played 9:32 minutes and finish with a plus-1.

"Not the result we wanted, but a really cool experience for me," Clarke said. "I had my parents here today. That was really special because of how much they've helped me get here. I wanted to play well for them."

• The Canucks thought they opened the scoring early in the first period when Brock Boeser put in a rebound opportunity at the crease. However, the Devils challenged for goaltender interference. It was pretty obvious that Vancouver’s J.T. Miller knocked over Nico Daws in the act of making the save. And thus, the officials overruled the goal and it was disallowed.

• Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler suffered a broken foot when a shot struck him in the skate. He fell to the ice immediately. He tried to get to his feet and rejoin the play but the Canucks scored on the play. He left the game, needing assistance to the bench. He did not return.

• The Devils survived an ugly first period. Vancouver outshot them 17-5 and dominated possession and pressure. New Jersey somehow managed to get out of the period with the game scoreless, thanks a lot to goaltender Nico Daws.

LOOK BACK
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils hit the road for a three-game road trip starting in Tampa Bay against the Lightning next Thursday. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

More News

DEVILS VS CANUCKS 1/6/24 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 vs Canucks 6
Lindy Ruff Gives Update on Jack Hughes' Injury | BLOG

Coach Ruff Gives Update on Jack Hughes' Injury | BLOG
Meier Placed on IR, Willman Recalled | BLOG

Meier Placed on IR, Willman Recalled | BLOG
Siegenthaler Inspiring Next Generation | FEATURE

Siegenthaler is 'Opening the Door' For the Next Generation | FEATURE
DEVILS VS BLACKHAWKS 1/5/24 GAME STORY

Devils Win Wild One Against Blackhawks | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS BLACKHAWKS 1/5/24 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 vs Blackhawks 2
Devils Continuing Hockey is for Everyone Legacy | BLOG

Devils Continuing Hockey is for Everyone Legacy | BLOG
Jack Hughes Named 2024 NHL All-Star | BLOG

Jack Hughes Named 2024 NHL All-Star | BLOG
A New Year | 10 TAKEAWAYS 1/4/23

A New Year | 10 TAKEAWAYS
DEVILS AT CAPITALS 1/3/24 GAME STORY

Three Multi-Goal Nights Send Devils to Victory in Washington | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT CAPITALS 1/3/24 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 6 at Capitals 3
Devils 2024 API Night | RELEASE

Devils to Host Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Night | RELEASE 
Clarke Recalled by Devils | BLOG

Clarke Recalled by Devils | BLOG
Smith Honors Grandparents with Help from Teammates | FEATURE

Smith to Honor Grandparents with Help from Teammates | FEATURE
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 1/2/23

Devils Hold First Practice of 2024 | NOTEBOOK
Hughes Named NHL's Third Star of Week | BLOG

Luke Hughes Named NHL's Third Star of Week | BLOG
DEVILS AT BRUINS 12/30/23 GAME STORY

Devils Lose Lead in 2nd, Game to Bruins | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT BRUINS 12/30/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Bruins 5