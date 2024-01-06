Devils Host Canucks on API Night | PREVIEW

The New Jersey Devils look for their third straight win with the visiting Vancouver Canucks in town

By Marc Ciampa
New Jersey wraps up their short two game, two day home stand against the Vancouver Canucks on Asian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Night.

BY THE NUMBERS

PRE-GAME STORY

TV & RADIO

• You can watch the game on MSGSN beginning with the Pre-Game Show at 6:30 p.m. ET

• Listen to the game on the Devils Hockey Network via the team website or mobile app beginning at 6:55 p.m. ET with Matt Loughlin on play-by-play and color analyst Chico Resch. 

PREVIEW

DEVILS (20-14-2) vs. CANUCKS (24-11-3)

Head-to-Head

This is the second of two meetings between these clubs this season. The Devils won a wild game last month in Vancouver, 6-5. Vancouver rallied from down 5-2 to tie it but Jesper Bratt scored late in regulation to put the Devils back in front for good. Bratt had a pair and Jack Hughes had a goal and three points in the first-ever meeting of all three Hughes brothers in one NHL game. Luke Hughes also scored while Quinn Hughes had two assists.

Last season, the Devils won both meetings. On November 1, New Jersey topped Vancouver 5-2 at Rogers Arena and on February 6, the Devils won 5-4 in overtime.

In two games, Jack Hughes led the way for the Devils with three goals and five points. J.T. Miller had three assists in two contests to pace the Canucks.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils have won their last two and five of their last six to move into the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They're two points behind the Islanders with one game in hand and four points back of the Hurricanes with two games in hand in the Metropolitan Division.

After tonight, the Devils don't play again until January 11 when they open a tough three-game road trip against Tampa Bay, Florida and Boston.

Jack Hughes continues to lead the Devils with 45 points in 31 games this season. Jesper Bratt is second on the club with 43 points in 36 contests. Hughes' injury at the end of the game in Chicago could result in fans being denied a matchup of all three Hughes brothers.

Canucks Team Scope:

Vancouver is having an outstanding season. They rank fifth overall in the entire NHL and first in the Pacific Division. 

J.T. Miller leads the club in scoring with 16 goals and 50 points which ranks seventh in the NHL. Jack's brother, Quinn, has 46 points to rank second on the Canucks and first among NHL defensemen. 

By the Numbers:

After another comeback win on Friday against Chicago, the Devils increased their league lead to 14 comeback wins on the season. Last season, the Devils had 26 comeback wins which was a franchise record and led the NHL ... Vancouver is 14 points ahead of its pace in each of the last two seasons. 

Devils are 13-12-1 when trailing first in a game and 8-2-1 when scoring first. They are 8-1-0 in the first game of back-to-backs and 1-6-1 in the second game. Last season, the Devils were 9-3-0 in the second half of back-to-backs. 

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton (pectoral muscle - IR)
Nosek (foot - IR)
Palat (lower body)
Meier (mid body)

Canucks

Di Giuseppe (undisclosed)
Soucy (lower body - IR)
Brisebois (undisclosed - IR)
Poolman (head)

