Devils to Host Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Night | RELEASE 

The New Jersey Devils will host their Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Night on January 6, 2024, when they face off against the Vancouver Canucks for a 7:00 PM contest at Prudential Center. The club’s third Hockey Is For Everyone game of the season will include custom designed jerseys, special content featuring Jonas Siegenthaler, concourse performances and more.

Jerseys for the Devils’ Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Night were custom designed by local artist, Teena Soni, from Somerset, New Jersey. As the daughter and granddaughter of renowned artists from Udaipur, Rajasthan, Teena works within the traditional Indian miniature painting art style and uses authentic Pichwai techniques for each piece. The crest of the jersey reflects the rich tapestry of Indian heritage with a verdant landscape. In her words:

“This masterpiece is a symphony of elements—Ayurvedic greenery intertwining with the purity of the lotus and the vibrant energy encapsulated in the Devils logo. It's a testament to the fusion of traditions, a bridge connecting the New Jersey Devils to the timeless wisdom of Indian culture. The trees symbolize resilience and growth, with the fish representing fluidity and adaptability. The lotus in the outer circle embodies purity and enlightenment, drawing parallels to the team’s pursuit of excellence. The blue, a reflection of water, signifies the boundless potential, echoing the depths of determination within each player. In every stroke, find the heartbeat of a team rooted in tradition, flourishing in the present, and poised to conquer the future.”

“This is more than a logo; it's a harmonious celebration of resilience, adaptability, and the boundless spirit shared between the Devils and the rich hues of Indian symbolism. It has been an absolute honor to work with the Devils. The creative freedom let me create a logo which is representative of my cultural heritage and make my community a part of the Devils. Art community needs more of such thoughtful collaboration to promote equity, equality and inclusion in this diverse world.”

The custom designed jerseys available to wear during player arrivals will be auctioned between January 6 and January 13, with proceeds benefiting the Devils Youth Foundation. Fans will be able to place their bid at newjerseydevils.com/auction.

Special content pieces posted on the Devils’ social media channels will feature New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler. As the National Hockey League’s first player of Thai descent, Siegenthaler will record both a selfie video promoting the night and a special welcome video for the API groups in attendance. He will also meet with the select group leaders prior to the game. Siegenthaler will also sit down with Devils reporter Catherine Bogart to discuss his family’s background, traditions and what it means to be a part of the API community.

In honor of the Devils’ Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Night, the National Anthem will be sung by Luke Islam, who is of Bangladesh descent and previous contestant on Season 14 of America’s Got Talent. Asian Pacific American Lawyers of New Jersey will be the Group of the Game. There will also be concourse performances throughout the night including API dancers and drummers who will perform during both intermissions.

Additional API groups in attendance will have the opportunity to be selected to participate in all in-game contests, promotions, and experiences. The Gaming Zone will be reserved for the API groups to network while watching the game and t-shirts with the custom jersey design will be given all API group members as well.

Funds raised through the night’s 50/50 will benefit AAPI Montclair, a nonprofit organization representing the API community in the Montclair, NJ area and throughout New Jersey.