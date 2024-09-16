Devils Lose Out to Bruins in Final Game of Prospects Challenge | GAME STORY

The Devils go 2-1-0 in the three-game tournament after a 6-4 loss to the Bruins.

By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein

The Devils closed out the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo with a 6-4 loss to the Boston Bruins. New Jersey went 2-1-0 in the three-game tournament.

On Monday morning, the first shot of the game was the first goal of the game for the Devils. Just 2:27 into the game, the Devils took their 1-0 lead on a goal by Cole Brown against the Boston Bruins.

At a short tournament like the Prospects Challenge, there isn't always enough time to make a big impression but that's certainly what Chase Stillman is doing. After the Bruins tied the game at one, Igor Mburanumwe sprung Stillman into the offensive zone with a tape-to-tape outlet pass, sending Stillman in for a clear shot on Bruins netminder Ryan Bischel. Stillman's fourth tournament goal put the Devils up 2-1.

The Devils and Bruins exchanged goals in the second period with goals by New Jersey's Jace Isley and Boston's Jaxson Nelson.

New Jersey-raised Jack Malone put the Devils up 4-3 early in the third, before the Bruins took over in the goal-scoring department. Boston's Jack Sloan, Carlin Dezainde and Brett Harrison each scored in the third period to put the Bruins over the edge, as the Devils settled for a 6-4 loss in their final game of the tournament.

Next up? For many it's New Jersey's main training camp.

"Understand that now this is just the beginning," Utica head coach Kevin Dineen said. "It’s a long road, but be prepared for your next step which will start on Wednesday."

Dineen's advice to the rookies?

"Get fired up for it. You don’t want any should-have or could-haves as these camp ends. So you leave it out on the table."

Devils vs Bruins - Prospects Tournament

Post-Game Content

Player Interviews: Casey | Squires
Video Recap: The Next Step

Here are a few impressions from the game...

• Chase Stillman has had a coming-out party during this tournament. Stillman had struggled to stand out amongst his peers in years past, having been held without a point in his previous two tournaments.

This year, Stillman has made a noticeable impact with his four goals and a single assist, as well as being involved in all areas of play.

Stillman ended the tournament with four goals and five points. His five points tied him with Xavier Parent for the team lead, while his four goals led the club.

• Asked about who stood out as a player throughout the tournament, Utica head coach Kevin Dineen listed off several names, defenseman Mikael Diotte being the first.

"There’s a couple of people that catch your eye," Dineen said. "(Mikael) Diotte would certain by one of them on the back end that made a really good impression on us. I felt like his game showed a little maturity beyond his years. Melovsky, our draft pick, I thought had a real solid camp. Max Graham, another draft pick this year, made a really good impression on us."

The Devils prospects end their time in Buffalo 2-1-0 as they fall to Boston 6-4 Monday Morning.

• Seamus Casey, who is participating in his first NHL training camp this week, has enjoyed the warmup process to camp opening later this week. He played in all three Prospects Challenge games and is beginning to experience life as a pro.

“It’s 24/7,” Casey said. “It’s cool. Like you finish practice, a workout and all you’ve got to do is make sure my hip feels good for tomorrow, or whatever it may be. Make sure there are bruises taken care of, that kind of thing. That’s your job. You’ve got to take it super seriously.”

• Igor Mburanumwe ended the game tied with Anton Ghantous with a team-high two points (2a) each.

• In Buffalo, despite the six goals against versus Boston, the Devils had a tournament-leading plus-9 goal differential and scored the most goals of the tournament with 18.

• The three goaltenders on the roster started games at the tournament. Tyler Brennan led the charge with just a single goal against Isaac Poulter, who put up an unbelievable effort against the Sabres and conceded two, while Zach Pelletier gave up five.

• New Jersey ended the tournament with a 17 percent efficiency on the power play and a 69 percent successful penalty kill.

