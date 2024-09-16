Devils Lose Out to Bruins in Final Game of Prospects Challenge | GAME STORY

The Devils closed out the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo with a 6-4 loss to the Boston Bruins. New Jersey went 2-1-0 in the three-game tournament.

On Monday morning, the first shot of the game was the first goal of the game for the Devils. Just 2:27 into the game, the Devils took their 1-0 lead on a goal by Cole Brown against the Boston Bruins.

At a short tournament like the Prospects Challenge, there isn't always enough time to make a big impression but that's certainly what Chase Stillman is doing. After the Bruins tied the game at one, Igor Mburanumwe sprung Stillman into the offensive zone with a tape-to-tape outlet pass, sending Stillman in for a clear shot on Bruins netminder Ryan Bischel. Stillman's fourth tournament goal put the Devils up 2-1.

The Devils and Bruins exchanged goals in the second period with goals by New Jersey's Jace Isley and Boston's Jaxson Nelson.

New Jersey-raised Jack Malone put the Devils up 4-3 early in the third, before the Bruins took over in the goal-scoring department. Boston's Jack Sloan, Carlin Dezainde and Brett Harrison each scored in the third period to put the Bruins over the edge, as the Devils settled for a 6-4 loss in their final game of the tournament.

Next up? For many it's New Jersey's main training camp.

"Understand that now this is just the beginning," Utica head coach Kevin Dineen said. "It’s a long road, but be prepared for your next step which will start on Wednesday."

Dineen's advice to the rookies?

"Get fired up for it. You don’t want any should-have or could-haves as these camp ends. So you leave it out on the table."