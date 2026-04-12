Devils Prospect Wins NCAA Title | BLOG

Samlinen wins National Title with Denver Saturday night

Salminen Feature

Devils forward prospect Samu Salminen and his Denver Pioneers won the NCAA National Title on Saturday night after defeating Wisconsin, 2-1, at T-Mobile Arena.

Salminen, New Jersey’s third-round selection (68th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, is in his second and senior season with Denver. He also served as an alternate captain this year.

Salminen (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) had 11 goals and 29 points in 43 games on the year. The Finnish native played two seasons at Connecticut before transferring to Denver to complete his college career.

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