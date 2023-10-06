News Feed

Devils Make 2 More Roster Moves
Devils Gear Up for Final Preseason Game
Power Play Continues to Click, Devils Beat Rangers 5-2
Devils Assign, Waive Two Players
Devils Launch 'Devils Gaming Group'
Devils' Forward Depth Creating Competition
Devils Make 5 Roster Moves
Full Group of Vets Practice Together at Camp
Bratt Has Hat Trick, Marino Scores 2 in Win Over Islanders
Bastian Returns, Devils Host Islanders in Preseason Play
Haula Plays Overtime Hero in Win Over Philly
Bahl Takes Nothing for Granted
Devils Prepare for Next Preseason Game
Devils Pick Up 3-2 Win Against Rangers
Holtz Faster, Mentally Stronger this Camp
Devils' Camp Continues Wednesday
Cory Schneider Announces Retirement 
Devils Dominate Flyers in Preseason Opener

Devils Finish Preseason Slate on Long Island | PREVIEW

The Devils look to stay perfect against the Islanders

By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils will finish their preseason schedule Friday night at Long Island against the New York Islanders. Puck drop is 7 p.m. EST.

New Jersey is looking to go perfect in exhibition play, carrying a 6-0-0 record into the game.

You can watch the game on MSG or MSGSN. You can also listen on the Devils Radio Network.

BY THE NUMBERS

PREVIEW

DEVILS (6-0-0) vs. NY ISLANDERS (2-3-0)

Head-to-Head

The Devils won a wild contest, 6-5, at the Prudential Center Monday night. Jesper Bratt recorded a hat trick and added an assist for a four-point night. John Marino potted two goals for the Devils. Jack Hughes also scored.

Mathew Barzal posted two goals and three points. Pierre Engvall, Anders Lee and Brock Nelson also tallied for the Islanders.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils are looking to go perfect on their preseason slate after a 6-0-0 start. Bratt paces the team with five goals and nine points. Jack Hughes has three goals and eight points while Timo Meier has five points (1g-4a). Bratt, Hughes and Dawson Mercer each have two power-play goals. Goaltender Akria Schmid has played three games, going 2-0-0 with a 3.08 goals-against average and .877 save percentage.

Opponent Team Scope:

Mathew Barzal has two goals and four points to lead the Islanders in preseason scoring. He’s followed by Anders Lee’s two goals and three points. Simon Holmstrom has picked up three points (1g-2a). Goalie Kenneth Appleby leads the club with a 2.53 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

By the Numbers:

Bratt’s five goals and nine points both lead the entire NHL. Hughes’ eight points rank second int the league.

The Devils’ power play leads the NHL with a 44.4-percent success rate, scoring eight power-play goals on 18 tries. Tampa Bay and Washington are tied for second at 33.3 percent.

TV & RADIO

• You can watch the game on MSG and MSGSN beginning with the Pre-Game Show at 6:30 p.m.

• Listen to the game on the Devils Hockey Network via the team website or mobile app beginning at 6:50 p.m. ET with Matt Loughlin on play-by-play and color analyst Sam Kasan. 