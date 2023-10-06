Devils Finish Preseason Slate on Long Island | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (6-0-0) vs. NY ISLANDERS (2-3-0)

Head-to-Head

The Devils won a wild contest, 6-5, at the Prudential Center Monday night. Jesper Bratt recorded a hat trick and added an assist for a four-point night. John Marino potted two goals for the Devils. Jack Hughes also scored.

Mathew Barzal posted two goals and three points. Pierre Engvall, Anders Lee and Brock Nelson also tallied for the Islanders.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils are looking to go perfect on their preseason slate after a 6-0-0 start. Bratt paces the team with five goals and nine points. Jack Hughes has three goals and eight points while Timo Meier has five points (1g-4a). Bratt, Hughes and Dawson Mercer each have two power-play goals. Goaltender Akria Schmid has played three games, going 2-0-0 with a 3.08 goals-against average and .877 save percentage.

Opponent Team Scope:

Mathew Barzal has two goals and four points to lead the Islanders in preseason scoring. He’s followed by Anders Lee’s two goals and three points. Simon Holmstrom has picked up three points (1g-2a). Goalie Kenneth Appleby leads the club with a 2.53 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

By the Numbers:

Bratt’s five goals and nine points both lead the entire NHL. Hughes’ eight points rank second int the league.

The Devils’ power play leads the NHL with a 44.4-percent success rate, scoring eight power-play goals on 18 tries. Tampa Bay and Washington are tied for second at 33.3 percent.