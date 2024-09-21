Day 3 of Camp | NOTEBOOK

devils practice
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils will hold Day 3 of training camp practice at Prudential Center. Groups 1, 2 and 3 with hit the ice.

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

Mercer staying in jersey

Mercer Deal

The biggest news yesterday was that the Devils and forward Dawson Mercer have agreed to terms on a 3-year, 4$ million AAV contract. With immigration, it's still unknown when Mercer will arrive in camp. We'll ask for an update later today from coach Keefe.

Group 1 Practice

Today was a special teams day. So those groups made up the bulk of Group 1. The Devils top power play unit consisted of Dougie Hamilton (point), Jack Hughes (left flank), Jesper Bratt (right flank), Timo Meier (bumper) and Nico Hischier (net front). Those there was some variations and rotation throughout.

