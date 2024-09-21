The Markstroms: A Family of Keepers

From the moment Jacob Markstrom was born, his destiny may have already been set. He was going to be a keeper of the net.

Which net? Well, that was to be decided later, but if a gene in DNA hasn’t been discovered yet that makes someone a gifted goaltender, the scientists should probably start with the Markstrom family.

The head of the Markstrom household, Anders, Jacob’s father, was a goalkeeper who played professionally with Hammarby IF and Gefle IF in Sweden’s top league. His mother, Lena, was a handball goalkeeper. His older brother Tim? You guessed it, also a goalkeeper. He played professionally in the Swedish third tier up until 2017.

“People say goalies are weird; maybe we’re a weird family,” Markstrom said.

There was one exception, however: younger sister Ida.

“She didn’t get the family memo,” Markstrom laughed.

Instead, Ida grew up playing defense.

Markstrom grew up playing soccer in the summers and hockey in the winter. Coming from a family of athletes, at a young age—around 14—Markstrom knew he had to make a decision. If he wanted to play professionally, he would have to commit. And his commitment had to be full-time, whether it was soccer or hockey.

"I never did like summer hockey or anything like that," he said, "So it was a tough decision for me because obviously my dad played professionally, and my brother played professionally. So, you know, when you're 15 or whatever, to make a decision to go against your family... But you know they were super supportive."

“I don’t think I said I wanted to quit soccer,” Markstrom remembers, “It’s more I said I wanted to play hockey.”

Both knew what that meant, and they didn’t have to talk too much about it. Focusing on hockey meant leaving soccer. But it’s worked out more than fine. Once he had made the decision, he really never looked back. And although his father and brother were training together for soccer, there was still one similarity they could all lean on each other with that kept them connected as keepers.

While Jacob no longer pursued the same sport as his father and brother, discussions between them were no longer about the techniques but rather the area to which they could all relate.

“The mental part, I don’t know if it’s engrained in the family, but it’s a pressure position,” Markstrom shared, offering insight into those closest to him. “It’s a pressure position, you’re the last line of defense, you’ve got to protect the goal, it’s a lot of responsibility. That can wear on some people. Some people enjoy it, some people get stressed about it.

“I think everyone in our family really enjoys the pressure; either you save the day, or it’s your fault, and you lose the game.”