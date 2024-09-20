Devils, Mercer Agree to 3-Year Contract | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has agreed to terms with restricted free-agent forward Dawson Mercer to a three-year contract worth $12,000,000 with an annual average value of $4,000,000. The contract breakdown is as follows: 2024-25: $3,000,000; 2025-26: $4,750,000 & 2026-27: $4,250,000. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Mercer, 22, completed his third NHL season with New Jersey and recorded 20 goals and 13 assists for 33 points in 82 games. The 6’0”, 180lbs. forward earned 20, or more, goals in consecutive seasons and was one of five New Jersey skaters to play in all 82 regular-season games in 2023-24. Mercer recorded a career-high four power-play goals and an average time on ice (ATOI) of 17:13 last season. He also achieved two milestones, earning his 100th career NHL point on November 10, 2023, and playing in his 200th career NHL game on January 3, 2024.

Mercer set a Devils’ franchise record on February 25, 2023, when he passed Scott Gomez for consecutive games played (141) to start an NHL career. Mercer has gone on to extend the streak to 246 games after skating in all 82 regular-season games in 2023-24. He has not missed a game since his NHL debut on October 15, 2021.

Additionally, his 246 consecutive games played rank ninth all-time in franchise history and place 10th (tied) among all active NHL skaters. In his first three seasons, Mercer has totaled 131 career regular-season points (64g-67a) and seven points (3g-4a) in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff contests.

Born on October 27, 2001, in Carbonear, Newfoundland, Mercer calls Bay Roberts home. He was New Jersey’s second choice, 18th overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft. Mercer represented Canada at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) 2020 and 2021 World Junior Championships (WJC), and the 2022 and 2024 World Championships (WC). He earned a gold medal at the 2020 WJC and silver medals at the 2021 WJC and 2022 WC. Both of Mercer’s siblings are also athletes, brother Riley, 20, is a goaltender for Drummondville (QMJHL), and his sister Jessica, 18, plays defense for Mount Academy in the Junior Women's Hockey League.