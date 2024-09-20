New Jersey: A Place Called Home | FEATURE

Then there’s Tomas Tatar, who left and is back again.

Proving you can always come home again.

After spending two seasons with the Devils in 2021-23, Tatar played last season split between Colorado and Seattle. But deep down, there was always a pull back to New Jersey.

“It was for hard for me to leave from here,” Tatar said.

In his two seasons with the Devils, the connection he made to his teammates, the staff, the city and the fans has been hard for him to describe. Everything felt like family. And even though he had left physically last season, he never quite fully disconnected from Jersey.

“I was pretty upset about me leaving Jersey,” he said. “You know after a year like we had (in 2022-23), it was so special. So, it was tough. Thank God I was still in touch with boys. So honestly now it feels like I never left.”

He arrived back in New Jersey a couple of weeks before training camp started and walked into that ever-familiar locker room, a place where he could not be more proud to call his home. He beams just talking about it.

“From all that had happened, when I stepped here on the ice, wow, it felt like I never left," he said. "It’s like I’m just continuing what we left here. It’s just a familiar feel with the facility, the staff. Honestly, it’s like you’ve been here the whole time.”

Just like it is when you step back into your own home from a long time away, everything feels so much better when you’re back.

“We had such a special bond here,” he said. “And it should tell you something when you’re playing for another team and still even in touch with the other teammates as well. Asking how is everything. And I was really interested in how the guys were doing last season as well, so I was checking them out. It was just tough stuff for me to leave.”

Tougher yet because he saw how difficult a season it was for New Jersey last year. Off the record-breaking success the year before, last year did not go anyone’s way, a feeling that Tatar can relate to as he returns.

Ultimately, he’s just happy to be able to be back riding alongside his beloved teammates, through thick and thin.

“Everybody is upset about what happened. I was upset that I wasn’t here, he said. "I’m upset that I couldn’t be here and couldn’t help. I’m just very excited and expecting a lot from myself.”

They missed him too.

“It’s super, super important for us to get a guy like that back,” Jesper Bratt said emphatically. “We love that. Having 'Tuna' here, he was such a big part of our room, of our team, in the locker room, on the road, on the ice. He’s a guy that brings so much energy, so much joy, he works so hard. Those are the guys that you want on your team. When he wasn’t here, we really missed him.”

Tomas is home.