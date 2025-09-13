Devils Practice in Buffalo | NOTEBOOK

Two-Way

Devils center Matyas Melovsky has improved his offensive output in each of the past three seasons, culminating with 26 goals and 83 points in 57 games for Baie-Comeau Drakkar of the QMJHL last season.

But it’s efforts at the other end of the ice that may be his biggest asset.

“I feel like the most important thing is to put the effort into defense,” he said. “Offense, you need to have some tools and not every player has them, but defense is something everyone can do. It’s about the willingness to do it. You have to have the right mindset and play 100 percent even on the defensive side.”

Melovsky executes what he preaches. He won the Guy Carbonneau Award as Best Defensive Forward in the QMJHL. And his reliability in the defensive zone may be his biggest asset heading into the upcoming NHL training camp.

“Sometimes it’s tough to play defense,” he said. “Everyone wants to score goals, but it’s important to play defensively, too. You have to sacrifice your body sometimes and do anything to help the team win.”

Melovsky is taking his talents to the pro level this season. While his ultimate goal would be to land a roster spot in New Jersey, playing for Utica of the American Hockey League would also be a great avenue for his development and first taste of pro hockey.

“I’m really excited to make a new step and play professional hockey,” he said. “It will be a big change from junior, but I’m really excited for that. It’s what I wanted to do my whole life – play high-level hockey.”

Before main camp, Melovsky is trying to make a first strong impression during the current Prospects Challenge.

“We need to get ready for the season, and I think this tournament is a great way to do that,” he said.