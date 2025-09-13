Devils Practice in Buffalo | NOTEBOOK

The Devils Prospects are practicing in Buffalo prior to tomorrow's game against the Boston Bruins.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
After a pair of wins to kick off the Prospects Challenge, Devils are back on the ice Saturday
Player Interviews: Matyas Melovsky | Josh Filmon
Feature Article: Edwards from Graduation to Pros
The Devils had a full team practice on Saturday, which is different from what they have traditionally done on the off-days between the first two games and the final one at this tournament. Based on the lineup, Shane Lachance and Seamus Casey will likely be out of the lineup Sunday against the Bruins.
Bertuzzi - Melovsky - Hameenaho
Roszival - Malone - Squires
Filmon - Campbell - Davis
Hadland - Lecompte - Carrabes
Lachance
Edwards - Reid
Hanzel - Diotte
van de Leest- Dowd
Casey
Bennett
Brennan/Malek
Devils center Matyas Melovsky has improved his offensive output in each of the past three seasons, culminating with 26 goals and 83 points in 57 games for Baie-Comeau Drakkar of the QMJHL last season.
But it’s efforts at the other end of the ice that may be his biggest asset.
“I feel like the most important thing is to put the effort into defense,” he said. “Offense, you need to have some tools and not every player has them, but defense is something everyone can do. It’s about the willingness to do it. You have to have the right mindset and play 100 percent even on the defensive side.”
Melovsky executes what he preaches. He won the Guy Carbonneau Award as Best Defensive Forward in the QMJHL. And his reliability in the defensive zone may be his biggest asset heading into the upcoming NHL training camp.
“Sometimes it’s tough to play defense,” he said. “Everyone wants to score goals, but it’s important to play defensively, too. You have to sacrifice your body sometimes and do anything to help the team win.”
Melovsky is taking his talents to the pro level this season. While his ultimate goal would be to land a roster spot in New Jersey, playing for Utica of the American Hockey League would also be a great avenue for his development and first taste of pro hockey.
“I’m really excited to make a new step and play professional hockey,” he said. “It will be a big change from junior, but I’m really excited for that. It’s what I wanted to do my whole life – play high-level hockey.”
Before main camp, Melovsky is trying to make a first strong impression during the current Prospects Challenge.
“We need to get ready for the season, and I think this tournament is a great way to do that,” he said.
Josh Filmon got his first taste of pro hockey last year, playing mostly with Adirondack of the ECHL. He played 65 games with the Thunder, scoring 20 goals and 36 points, while also making 12 appearances with Utica of the AHL.
“I think it was really valuable. It challenged me a lot early, playing against bigger, older, stronger guys, which I hadn’t really done much of previously,” Filmon said. “There was a bit of a learning curve, but it was pretty beneficial for me to spend time down there—just to be able to play, make some mistakes, and learn through those mistakes.”
Filmon has a big frame at 6-foot-1, but has yet to fully fill out his body. So starting in a less physically demanding league like the ECHL is a good way to develop him to get ready for the AHL.
“That’s a focus every year,” he said of adding strength. “I’ve always been pretty slim comparted to the rest of the group, and I think each year I’m starting to close that gap.”
Filmon’s physical development has improved drastically since he was selected 166th overall (sixth round) in 2022. He held his own against a physically demanding league like the ECHL.
“Just being able to stay in battles physically a little bit longer and hold more pucks in the offensive zone,” he said. “I think that allowed me to create some more offense in the second half of the year. And then defensively, people being able to expose you more physically when you lose some of that body position. So making sure I’m staying on the right side of pucks is a big thing—especially in the American Hockey League. Guys are so physical down there. It’s a much more brutal game, so there’s not much room to give.”
Aside from the strength perspective, Filmon also improved his skating and stick handling over the summer.
“A lot of time just on the sheet or in the shooting room, being more comfortable with the puck on my stick,” he said. “I don’t want to be bobbling pucks on entries at higher speeds. I think it just starts with handling pucks for longer. Different analogy, but I think Tiger Woods was saying a thousand contacts with the club and ball a day builds that natural feel—and that’s what I’m trying to build with the puck.
“I would say better balance and better edge control coming out of turns. I got to work with our skating coach, Angelo, a little bit in Winnipeg at development camp. I’d say it was some reps and learning what’s causing me to come off balance and lose speed through some of those turns.”
The Devils so far are the only team to have played two games in the Prospects Challenge tournament, winning both of them. The only other game that's occurred so far was yesterday afternoon when the Penguins and Bruins faced off. Pittsburgh took the game by a score of 2-1.
The only game today is Columbus facing off against the host Sabres. Tomorrow, the Devils will play the Bruins at noon as mentioned and the Blue Jackets will take on the Pens.
Monday, the tournament wraps up at noon with Pittsburgh playing Buffalo.
Sunday's game between the Devils and Bruins will be streamed live right here on NewJerseyDevils.com and on the Devils mobile and connected TV apps at noon.
If you missed Thursday's game against Columbus, you can watch it here. If you missed Friday's game against Buffalo, you can watch that one here.
