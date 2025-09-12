Hämeenaho's Simple Summer | FEATURE

The summer of 2025 was the most normal for Lenni Hämeenaho of the past three years. And yet, in some ways, it was the most daunting.

This was the first summer in the past three where Hämeenaho could focus solely on himself and his game, with no other distractions.

Back in 2023, his summer was anything but ordinary. Fresh off his first pro season with Ässät in the Finnish Liiga, Hämeenaho flew to Las Vegas for the NHL Draft, where the New Jersey Devils selected him in the second round, 58th overall. What followed was a blur: interviews, his first visit to New Jersey, development camp, and only then a late return to Finland in mid-July, just weeks before his next Liiga season began.

The summer of 2024 brought its own unique challenge. Instead of development camp in New Jersey, Hämeenaho reported for mandatory Finnish military service. Hockey had to share space with his military service.

But the summer of 2025 was refreshingly simple. For the first time in years, Hämeenaho had no distractions. It was all hockey.

It was also the first summer where the 20-year-old would be preparing to move to North America, with a chance to crack the Devils' roster or embrace the learning curve with the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League.

Either way, Lenni is here, and he's had the most simple summer to prepare.

"It was also different (because) I wasn't training with my team in Finland," he said. "I was training just with other guys in Helsinki. It was so good. It was like a new summer, it was better than the last two."

And simple should not be conflated with relaxed or unfocused. His summer was simple because there was no extra; it was just about hockey and preparation.

Lenni has been on quite the trajectory.

It all started with his best year yet in Liiga play. His whole year with Assat was superb, playing on one of the best lines in Liiga during the 2024-25 season. Hämeenaho teamed up with 37-year-old Jan-Mikael Järvinen and 25-year-old Eemil Erholtz, to be the top three producers on Assat, with Hämeenaho and Järvinen both finishing in Liiga's Top 15 for points (Järvinen, 10th with 54 pts, Hameenaho, 15th with 51 pts).

"I think it was good, good learning before I came here," Hämeenaho said of his Liiga years of experience before making the jump to North America. "Every year was like better, and every year I got more mature and get more power, and was feeling like more better on and off the ice. I think every year was good learning and getting more mature."

Playing, too, with Järvinen was a bit of a thrill for Hämeenaho. Järvinen may not be a name we are familiar with in North America, but his prestige certainly carries weight in Finland.

"He was obviously really big, big impact," Hämeenaho said. "An older guy, older center. He's a really nice guy. He was a captain of our team, and he's been so good. When I was a little kid, I was watching him. Him and Patrick Laine. It was really cool to play with him. It was the best center, best (player) I have ever had."

"Obviously, at first he was little bit weird," Hämeenaho said of playing with Järvinen. "But he's (such) a nice guy. We had straight up, chemistry right away, with our other winger too. He's also such a nice guy. I think we really supported together really well. Like each of us on the ice we all had our strengths and weakness and we support(ed) eachother."