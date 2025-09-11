3 Things to Watch at Prospects Challenge | FEATURE

casey seamus
By Sam Kasan
NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils will face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight to kick off the first of three games during this week’s Prospects Challenge in Buffalo.

Every year, the tournament acts as the unofficial official opening to the season. And every year, there is a lot of intrigue circling around the participants. With that in mind, here are three things to watch over the next few days as the action gets underway.

1. Casey's Growth

Devils defenseman Seamus Casey made his Prospects Challenge debut last year for the club and made an immediate impression. As I wrote last season after seeing him in action for the first time:

“It takes just one shift to realize how skilled and talented Casey is. Casey’s skating is what really separates him from the pack. His fluid stride, his ability to pivot, using his edges to change direction. And he reads the play really well. He knows when to pinch, when to drive in a lane, when to cut back across the grain to create space from a defender. His speed allows him to cover ground quickly and recover on plays. You can see why he is so coveted as a prospect.”

Casey carried that tournament play over into the preseason and earned himself a roster spot as the club headed to Prague to open to the 2024-25 campaign. What’s more, Casey played in the two-game Global Series showdown against Buffalo to make his NHL debut. In his second game, he scored his first NHL goal, on the power play. And he was welcomed back in the dressing room with a shower to celebrate.

Casey returns to the Prospects Challenges as the most established player on the Devils roster. As an older prospect at 21 years old and with the most pro experience, Casey will take on more of a leadership role this time around. He will serve as an alternate captain for the club, and his contributions as a leader both on and off the ice will be a great sign of his growth from last season.

2. Newcomers

The Devils will have a few first timers suiting up for the Prospects Challenge. And for many fans tuning it, it’ll be their first chance to see some players in action on the ice. Players like Lenni Hameenaho, Jakub Malek and Matyas Melovsky will rep the Black and Red for the first time.

One player that Devils fans are excited to see is Hameenaho. The second-round pick (58th overall) in 2023 has played the past three seasons with Assat of Liiga (Finland). Hameenaho, 20, led the team with 20 goals last season while totaling 51 points in 58 regular-season games. He added seven points (3g-4a) in 15 games for Finland at the World Championship.

Malek is a very intriguing prospect. The team’s fourth-round pick (100th overall) in 2021 is making the jump to North America this season. In his third season with Ilves (Liiga), he went 15-11-6 with a 2.09 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. His four shutouts ranked second in the entire league while his save percentage ranked fifth.

Melovsky, 20, set career marks last year with Baie-Comeau Drakkar of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with 26 goals, 57 assists and 83 points. His 83 points led the team and ranked seventh (tied) overall in the entire QMJHL, while his 57 helpers was fourth most in the Q. The Devils’ sixth-round pick (171st overall) in 2024 also was awarded the Guy Carbonneau Trophy as the QMJHL’s “Best Defensive Forward.”

3. Who Will Stand Out?

Every year, certain players step up and make an impact during the Prospects Challenge. Players like Seamus Casey and Dawson Mercer used quality showings in the tournament to catapult themselves into open day roster spots (for Mercer, a spot he has never yielded). Players like Xavier Parent used their showings to earn contracts.

So, which players will stand out this year? Which players will grab the attention of management and make a statement over the next few days? Will a player use this week to build their way to earning a spot in the NHL? Earn a contract?

There are always a few surprises every year. And that’s part of the fun and excitement.

