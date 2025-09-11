3 Things to Watch at Prospects Challenge | FEATURE

1. Casey's Growth

Devils defenseman Seamus Casey made his Prospects Challenge debut last year for the club and made an immediate impression. As I wrote last season after seeing him in action for the first time:

“It takes just one shift to realize how skilled and talented Casey is. Casey’s skating is what really separates him from the pack. His fluid stride, his ability to pivot, using his edges to change direction. And he reads the play really well. He knows when to pinch, when to drive in a lane, when to cut back across the grain to create space from a defender. His speed allows him to cover ground quickly and recover on plays. You can see why he is so coveted as a prospect.”

Casey carried that tournament play over into the preseason and earned himself a roster spot as the club headed to Prague to open to the 2024-25 campaign. What’s more, Casey played in the two-game Global Series showdown against Buffalo to make his NHL debut. In his second game, he scored his first NHL goal, on the power play. And he was welcomed back in the dressing room with a shower to celebrate.

Casey returns to the Prospects Challenges as the most established player on the Devils roster. As an older prospect at 21 years old and with the most pro experience, Casey will take on more of a leadership role this time around. He will serve as an alternate captain for the club, and his contributions as a leader both on and off the ice will be a great sign of his growth from last season.