Devils Down Hometown Sabres | GAME STORY

BUFFALO, NY - The New Jersey Devils prospects held their own against the Buffalo Sabres prospects on Friday night. The Sabres were a group icing seven players who all played together last season in the American Hockey League with Rochester. Comparatively, the Devils had just one player, Jack Malone, who played regularly for the Utica Comets in 2024-25. For a group that has just one game of experience together, the night prior against Columbus, the Devils held their own against a group that had built in chemistry.

That did not stop the Devils from continuing to build their own chemistry and taking the Sabres to task with a 4-2 victory.

“I was really impressed with teh group, did a lot of things well as a group,” Utica head coach Ryan Parent said. “Especially getting down early, just having a little bit of resiliency in the first period. Guys played the right way and they got rewarded for it.”

Shane Lachance scored the go-ahead goal on the power play with 12:55 remaining in the third period, scoring his second goal of the tournament.

Lachance added to New Jersey's goal total after two first-period goals by New Jersey.