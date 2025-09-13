From Graduation Stage to Pro Spotlight | FEATURE 

Late March 2025 was a whirlwind for Ethan Edwards. His college career came to a close with Michigan, he signed his entry-level contract with New Jersey, and then he joined the Utica Comets for a 10-game, month-long stint.

But even though he had already made his professional debut, he wasn't quite done with Michigan yet. Edwards still had to return to school.

Not for a game, but to officially close out his collegiate career, bookending one part of his hockey life, to open the door to another.

Edwards walked across the stage at the University of Michigan to collect his diploma in Sport Management.

"I finally got my graduation done," Edwards said. "It was a lot of fun. My closest buddy in my class, by the end of our four years, it was just the two of us left in our class, and he was in Laval (playing with the Rocket), so he couldn’t come to graduation because of the playoffs. So it was really just me, but a few of the fifth years joined me to give me some support. I was appreciative of that. So, I got to walk the stage. It was great.”

The books, classes, and games at Michigan were officially behind him, with his degree in hand, marking the close of one chapter and opening wide to another. When he walked across that stage, he had already had a brief glimpse into the professional hockey life, suiting up for ten games with Utica late last spring, before the summer had begun.

"I loved my time in Utica," Edwards said of his month-long experience. "It was really valuable for me and really a bit of a confidence booster to be able to go in there and play my game. It felt good to get out there; it's such a good crew, and such good guys. The coaching staff was unbelievable. So I definitely got kind of a little taste of the pro schedule and the pro lifestyle. So, I think that gives me a little bit of a heads up for this, what's to come here."

It also gave Edwards first-hand knowledge about preparing for his first full professional season, opening his eyes to the next level and how he needed to prepare for it to give himself the best chance possible at making a big impact.

"I think the biggest thing was just, it's kind of cliche to say, but just bigger, faster, stronger," Edwards said. "The game speed, I would say, didn't change a whole lot, even sometimes it's more controlled and kind of slows down at times. But I would just say that guys individually are maybe a little quicker on the forecheck or a little harder to get out of the corner with. And there are just little things like that.

"It was just good for me to see," he continued. "I think an area that I focused on this summer, because of my time in Utica, was like breakouts, when guys are chipping pucks in, I think it's their forechecks that are a little bit harder than the college level. Breaking pucks out clean is something I want to continue to get better at."

When the Prospects Challenge opened in Buffalo, Edwards was named one of three players to wear the 'A' and share the official leadership role for the group alongside Seamus Casey and Shane Lachance. For Edwards, it's a natural fit.

“Being a little bit of an older guy, I’m leading by example a little bit,” Edwards said of his role. Edwards may not have the most experience at the Prospects Challenge than some of his other teammates this weekend, but leadership is part of his makeup, regardless of experience. “I think it kind of goes with my character. I’m not a guy who’s afraid to speak up in the locker room. I’m excited.”