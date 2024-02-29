Devils Hold Leap Day Practice | NOTEBOOK

Hischier
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils are practicing Wednesday afternoon at Anaheim's Honda Center. 

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

Today's Content

Player Interviews... Coming Soon!
Devils Now... Coming Soon!
Head Coach Lindy Ruff... Coming Soon!
Feature Article: Stay tuned! 

Practice Details

Defenseman Brendan Smith was the only player absent from the team's practice. They used the below workflow...

In Case You Missed It
READ: 
GAME STORY: Devils Rout Sharks
WATCH:
REWIND: Playing Fun
 
HIGHLIGHTS: Devils 7, Sharks 2
 
POST-GAME RAWS: Hischier | Meier | Bahl | Ruff

More News

Devils Acquire 4th-Round Pick | RELEASE

Devils, RWJBarnabas Health Continuing 30-Year Partnership | FEATURE

Devils to Host Gender Equality Night | RELEASE

Devils Rout Sharks to Open West Coast Swing | GAME STORY

Nolan Foote Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Devils Struck by Lightning in 4-1 Loss | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Lightning 4

The Captain Leads His Team Past Montreal, 4-3 | GAME STORY

Schmid Recalled from AHL; Poulter Assigned | BLOG

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 vs Canadiens 3

Bastian Moved to IR, Halonen Recalled | BLOG

Chase Stillman Is Finding His Way | PROSPECT WATCH

Devils Downed by Rangers | GAME STORY

Devils, RWJBarnabas Health Fortify Longstanding Partnership | RELEASE

Poulter Joins Devils for Practice | NOTEBOOK

Poulter Recalled from Utica | BLOG

Isaac Poulter Has Always Bet on Himself | PROSPECT WATCH

Devils Fall to Capitals, 6-2 | GAME STORY