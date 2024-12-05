Devils Practice Thursday Morning | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing Thursday morning at the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside Prudential Center.

Practice Info

Devils center Jack Hughes is not practicing with the team today. He is getting a maintenance day. Injured forwards Tomas Tatar, Erik Haula and Nate Bastian are on the ice.

Tatar has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury, which was suffered Nov. 29 at Detroit. This is his first time back on the ice. Haula missed Tuesday’s practice.

Bastian (broken jaw) has been out since Nov. 1, but has been doing on-ice work with a full shield.

The Devils used the following workflow...

Palat – (Bastian) – Bratt
Meier – Hischier – Noesen
Tatar – Haula – Mercer
Cotter – Dowling – Legare

Dillon – Hamilton
Siegenthaler – Kovacevic
Hughes – Pesce
MacDermid – DeSimone

