Devils Practice Thursday Morning | NOTEBOOK

Practice Info

Devils center Jack Hughes is not practicing with the team today. He is getting a maintenance day. Injured forwards Tomas Tatar, Erik Haula and Nate Bastian are on the ice.

Tatar has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury, which was suffered Nov. 29 at Detroit. This is his first time back on the ice. Haula missed Tuesday’s practice.

Bastian (broken jaw) has been out since Nov. 1, but has been doing on-ice work with a full shield.

The Devils used the following workflow...

Palat – (Bastian) – Bratt

Meier – Hischier – Noesen

Tatar – Haula – Mercer

Cotter – Dowling – Legare

Dillon – Hamilton

Siegenthaler – Kovacevic

Hughes – Pesce

MacDermid – DeSimone