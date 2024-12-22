Devils Practice Before Hosting Rangers | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing Sunday afternoon at Prudential Center before hosting the New York Rangers Monday afternoon.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
The Devils started the morning by returning Colton White to Utica of the American Hockey League. He will also participate for Canada at the Spengler Cup tournament.
Center Curtis Lazar, who missed the past two games with a knee injury, is on the ice practicing with his teammates.
Lots of line changes. The Devils are trying to spark some offense.
As noted by Amanda Stein, "if you go back to last night's game, Devils HC Keefe already used these combinations of the first and third line,while also reverting the what we've seen on a more regular basis. So this is not all new."
