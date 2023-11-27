News Feed

Durandeau Acquired by Devils | RELEASE

DEVILS VS SABRES 11/25/23 GAME STORY

Hischier's Return Sparks Dominant Win Over Sabres | GAME STORY
LIVE UPDATES: Devils 7 vs Sabres 2
Samuel Laberge Signs Contract | RELEASE

Hamilton and Thea, the Tiny Titan | HFC FEATURE

DEVILS VS BLUE JACKETS 11/24/23 GAME STORY

Despite Valiant Effort, Devils Fall Short to Jackets | GAME STORY
LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Blue Jackets 2
Devils Open Post-Thanksgiving Homestand v. Columbus | PREVIEW
Hamilton T-Shirt Gives Back | FEATURE

Hamilton-Designed T-Shirt Gives Back This Holiday Season | FEATURE
Devils Focused on Compete, Moving Forward in Thursday's Practice | NOTEBOOK
Devils Shutout in Detroit, Lose 4-0  | GAME STORY
LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Red Wings 4
A Salute for Sarge, A Hello to Nico | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Committee Established to Select Ring of Honorees | FEATURE ROH

Brylin ROH | RELEASE

Sergei Brylin Named Second Devils Ring of Honor Inductee
Devils Practice Before Flying to Detroit | NOTEBOOK
Jonas Siegenthaler | ICEBREAKERS
Hischier Skates with Teammates | NOTEBOOK

Devils on the Ice Ahead of Homestand Finale | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing Monday morning at the RWJ Barnabas Hockey House inside Prudential Center. The team finishes its three-game post-Thanksgiving homestand Tuesday against the New York Islanders. 

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

Player Interviews: McLeod | Lazar | Siegenthaler
Watch: Head Coach Lindy Ruff
Absent from practice are forwards Timo Meier (lower-body), Tomas Nosek (lower-body) and Erik Haula, who left Saturday's 7-2 win against Buffalo early. 

Curtis Lazar (lower-body) is on the ice.

With forward Erik Haula missing practice, it appears he won’t be in the lineup against the New York Islanders Tuesday night.

“We’re still evaluating him,” head coach Lindy Ruff said. “It doesn’t look like he’ll be available with not practicing today. We’ll see where he’s at.”

Haula has previously stated that he prefers to have a full practice before playing in a game. So, that likely points to his being out, though time will tell.

For Curtis Lazar, he got through the entirety of practice and looks like he’ll be good to go.

“I pushed to play the Buffalo game. It was just a good old-fashioned Charlie Horse,” Lazar said. “I’m good to go now.”

“I didn’t talk to him after practice. The fact that he did practice tells me he got through it good,” Ruff said. “Sometimes you can have a setback. We’ll see where he’s at. The fact that he was able to go full practice and full contact is a good sign.”

Lazar speaks with the media after practice

