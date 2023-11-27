Devils on the Ice Ahead of Homestand Finale | NOTEBOOK

Injury Updates

With forward Erik Haula missing practice, it appears he won’t be in the lineup against the New York Islanders Tuesday night.

“We’re still evaluating him,” head coach Lindy Ruff said. “It doesn’t look like he’ll be available with not practicing today. We’ll see where he’s at.”

Haula has previously stated that he prefers to have a full practice before playing in a game. So, that likely points to his being out, though time will tell.

For Curtis Lazar, he got through the entirety of practice and looks like he’ll be good to go.

“I pushed to play the Buffalo game. It was just a good old-fashioned Charlie Horse,” Lazar said. “I’m good to go now.”

“I didn’t talk to him after practice. The fact that he did practice tells me he got through it good,” Ruff said. “Sometimes you can have a setback. We’ll see where he’s at. The fact that he was able to go full practice and full contact is a good sign.”