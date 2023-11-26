Hischier's Return Sparks Dominant Win Over Sabres | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The captain came back and everything changed.

In his first game since Oct. 27, the Devils captain gave his team a 3-0 lead at 15:20 of the first period and would later assist on Ondrej Palat's goal, the fourth of the period for New Jersey.

The Devils took care of business at home with a dominant 7-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres.

Whether it was a coincidence or not, the return of the Devils' captain seemed to spark his team into the best opening period they've played have had in a long while.

Alexander Holtz opened the scoring with his third goal in five games, including scoring on back-to-back nights and Tyler Toffoli scored added to the first period total on a delayed Buffalo penalty.

After the Sabres cut the Devils lead to 4-1 early in the second period, Toffoli scored his second of the night, when Holtz's shot from the slot rebounded into Toffoli for his 11th of the season.

What was equally impressive was the commitment to the defensive side of the game. It has been an area where head coach Lindy Ruff has demanded more from his team and the players answered the call. The Sabres were held to just three shots on goal in both the first and second periods, while New Jersey took care of both ends of the ice, up 5-1 after two periods.

Dawson Mercer and Luke Hughes added to the goal total in the third period. Hughes goal capped off the night of scoring for New Jersey, with their lone power play goal of the game.

The Sabres were held to just 12 shots all night, while the Devils had 38.