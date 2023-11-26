News Feed

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 7 vs Sabres 2
Laberge Signs One-Year, Two-Way Deal with Devils | RELEASE
Hamilton and Thea, the Tiny Titan | HFC FEATURE
Despite Valiant Effort, Devils Fall Short to Jackets | GAME STORY
LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Blue Jackets 2
Devils Open Post-Thanksgiving Homestand v. Columbus | PREVIEW
Hamilton-Designed T-Shirt Gives Back This Holiday Season | FEATURE
Devils Focused on Compete, Moving Forward in Thursday's Practice | NOTEBOOK
Devils Shutout in Detroit, Lose 4-0  | GAME STORY
LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Red Wings 4
A Salute for Sarge, A Hello for Nico | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Committee Established to Select Ring of Honorees | FEATURE ROH
Sergei Brylin Named Second Devils Ring of Honor Inductee
Devils Practice Before Flying to Detroit | NOTEBOOK
Jonas Siegenthaler | ICEBREAKERS
Hischier Skates with Teammates | NOTEBOOK
Devils Host Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 25 | RELEASE
Hughes Returns But Devils Come Up Short Against Rangers | GAME STORY

Hischier's Return Sparks Dominant Win Over Sabres | GAME STORY

Eight Devils had multi-point nights in the 7-2 victory

GameStoryGraphic 11.25.23
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

NEWARK, NJ - The captain came back and everything changed.

In his first game since Oct. 27, the Devils captain gave his team a 3-0 lead at 15:20 of the first period and would later assist on Ondrej Palat's goal, the fourth of the period for New Jersey.

The Devils took care of business at home with a dominant 7-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres.

Whether it was a coincidence or not, the return of the Devils' captain seemed to spark his team into the best opening period they've played have had in a long while.

Alexander Holtz opened the scoring with his third goal in five games, including scoring on back-to-back nights and Tyler Toffoli scored added to the first period total on a delayed Buffalo penalty.

After the Sabres cut the Devils lead to 4-1 early in the second period, Toffoli scored his second of the night, when Holtz's shot from the slot rebounded into Toffoli for his 11th of the season.

What was equally impressive was the commitment to the defensive side of the game. It has been an area where head coach Lindy Ruff has demanded more from his team and the players answered the call. The Sabres were held to just three shots on goal in both the first and second periods, while New Jersey took care of both ends of the ice, up 5-1 after two periods.

Dawson Mercer and Luke Hughes added to the goal total in the third period. Hughes goal capped off the night of scoring for New Jersey, with their lone power play goal of the game.

The Sabres were held to just 12 shots all night, while the Devils had 38.

LOOK BACK

Here are some notes and observations from the game:

• Eight Devils had multi-point nights: Dougie Hamilton (2a), Hischier (1g-1a), Holtz (1g-1a), Bratt (2a), Toffoli (2g), Mercer (1g-1a) and Luke Hughes (1g-1a).

• It cannot be overlooked that five of the Devils seven goals were scored at even strength. It is an area where the club has had its struggles this season and perhaps the return of the captain slotted everyone into their right places up and down the lineup, creating far more balance than the club has had in weeks.

• Four goals in the first period tied a season-high for the Devils. The last time they scored four goals in a period was against Washington on Oct. 25. Flip to the other side of the ice, the Sabres were held to just three shots in the period, the least amount of shots against a team has had on a Devils goaltender in a single period this season. That trend continued when the Devils held a 26-6 edge in shots after 40 minutes of play.

• Devils had 13 high-danger chances after 40 minutes, while the Sabres had 2.

• Alexander Holtz now has the first goal streak of his career, scoring on back-to-back nights for New Jersey. Holtz continues to add to his career numbers with his sixth goal of the season and nine points after a two-point night (1g-1a).

• Connor Clifton, whose hit took Hischier out of action for 11 games, was booed by the Prudential Center faithful when he touched the puck tonight. Clifton also had to answer the bell when Brendan Smith challenged him to a fight in the first period.

• It was only too fitting that Jesper Bratt's 300th career point would come as the assist on Hischier's goal. The two have come up through the league together and are the two longest-tenured New Jersey Devils.

• Erik Haula missed the third period. His night finished with an assist and 9:30 time on ice.

• Michael McLeod had seven of the Devils 33 hits, which marks a season high for the team.

WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils host the New York Islanders next Tuesday at Prudential Center You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 