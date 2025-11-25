Devils Practice Ahead of Busy Stretch | NOTEBOOK

Allen and Bratt on How the Crowd Affects Them

Jake Allen has been around loud buildings before, but the way he talks about home ice, it always starts with responsibility. For him, the noise doesn’t just happen, the players have to earn it.

“I think from the first perspective, it’s our job as players to get the fans into it,” Allen said. “They’re coming to see us, so we want to give them a good opportunity, a good show.

“Ever since I’ve been here, the Devils fans have supported us tremendously,” he added. “It definitely helps… especially in your home building. It’s definitely a momentum changer. I think that’s the game, especially in the playoffs. It’s all about momentum.”

When the building starts to swell, it impacts more than just the home team. The goalie sees how it seeps into the other bench.

“Once you get your crowd behind you and it filters into the other team a little bit… they already know they’re on their heels,” Allen said. “Then you get a little bit of that momentum behind us and it just goes to another level.”

From the outside, it looks like the noise might drown out everything. Inside the crease, it’s almost the opposite.

“For sure you do feel it — you feel that little bit of extra adrenaline, that little bit of extra push,” Allen said. “You can just feel the anticipation a little bit. It means good things are coming on your side, or you’re doing good things as a group.”

But he admits that when he’s actually in the net, a lot of it blurs together.

“Honestly, when you’re in the net… you’re sort of zoned in a lot of the times,” he said. “A lot of things happen in a blur. A lot of people ask me, ‘What sort of went on in this?’ I’m like, ‘I have no idea.’ I was just zoned in on what I’m supposed to do.”

That changes on nights when he’s backing up.

“When you’re on the bench and you’re sort of a cheerleader, supporting teammates, you can take everything all in a little bit more,” Allen explained. “You realize the atmosphere, what the crowd does… the ebbs and flows of the game. It plays a huge part.”

Bratt largely agreed with his goaltender.

“You build off your momentum with the team and you get the fans engaged, and you just kind of want more and more and more out of it,” Bratt said. “You want the whole building to experience a goal for the team. Everyone’s pulling in the right direction — the fans are pushing you to create offense, we want to create offense — and that’s an energy boost for us as a group.”

He feels the fan energy physically.

“I think you feel it both ways,” he continued. “When you’re on home ice and you’re starting to tilt the ice to create offense, you feel your own crowd and you want to build that boost too.”

That same energy can turn into a different type of challenge away from home.

“Even when you play on the road and you have another team tilting the ice against you and their crowd starts going, you’re almost like, ‘Here it comes. Now we gotta fight this panic somehow,’” Bratt said. “It’s a lot of noise and it’s harder to hear each other talk to each other on the ice because of noise and all that stuff. It’s just part of the momentum of the game that gives a little bit of an extra boost.”