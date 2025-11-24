Devils Host Annual Hockey Fights Cancer | RELEASE

The Devils will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by RWJBarnabas Health on Saturday, November 29, 2025, when they face off against the Philadelphia Flyers for a 7:00 PM contest at Prudential Center. The Devils will have various ways for fans to get involved throughout the night to help raise funds for the classroom in the pediatric hematology/oncology clinic at the Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center, an RWJBarnabas Health Facility. For tickets to Hockey Fights Cancer Night, visit newjerseydevils.com/tickets.

Devils to host 7-year-old Trevor Bobev at practice (November 25) and game (November 29).

The Devils will host 7-year-old Trevor Bobev and his family at practice earlier in the week and the game. Trevor, a Devils fan from Somerset, New Jersey, was diagnosed with Burkitt’s Lymphoma when he was four years old and was treated at Rutgers Cancer Institute, the state’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center together with RWJBarnabas Health, under the care of Dr. Archana Sharma. Trevor is also a graduate of the Devils’ Learn to Play program and was coached in baseball by MSG Networks’ play-by-play announcer Don La Greca.

Trevor’s practice day experience, held at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House at Prudential Center on November 25, will include a one-day contract signing, an official team-signed jersey and locker stall, full team meet and greet in the Devils Locker Room, watching the Devils practice, and an opportunity to skate on the ice with the team. The gameday experience, held at Prudential Center on November 29, will include walking in with the players upon arrival, watching warm-ups from the bench, joining the starting lineup read in the locker room, participating in a ceremonial puck drop, and other exclusive gameday experiences.

The Devils will honor Dr. Archana Sharma, pediatric hematologist/oncologist and director of the pediatric survivorship program at the Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center, as the Hero of the Game. Along with serving as Trevor’s physician, Dr. Sharma treats all types of pediatric cancer, with a clinical focus on blood cancers and cancer survivorship, including how childhood cancer treatments affect patients into adulthood. Working with the multidisciplinary team at the Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center, she also educates patients and their families about treatment options and potential long-term effects, empowering them to make informed decisions.

“Earlier this year, RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute, the state’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, deepened their commitment to transforming cancer care and research with the opening of the Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center, New Jersey’s first and only freestanding cancer hospital,” said Dr. Steven Libutti, William N. Hait Director of Rutgers Cancer Institute and Senior Vice President of Oncology Services at RWJBarnabas Health. “Conquering cancer requires collaboration, and we are grateful for the support of the New Jersey Devils and the NHL, as Hockey Fights Cancer is such a meaningful initiative. It is essential that we continue to expand oncology services across the state so patients and families can access the care they need close to home.”

Devils to raise funds to donate back to the Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center Classroom in the Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Clinic.

The Devils will host a Mystery Puck sale on the main concourse prior to the game outside of Section 18. There will be a limited number of player-autographed pucks, which will be sold for $25. Hockey Fights Cancer-themed jerseys will be auctioned between November 29 and run through December 6. Fans will be able to place their bid at newjerseydevils.com/auction. Funds raised through that night’s 50/50 will benefit the classroom in the pediatric hematology/oncology clinic at the Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center as well.

Player Hockey Fights Cancer Placard Display

The Devils players, coaches and management inscribed cards to support those in their fight against cancer. The placards will be displayed in the hallway that the players pass on their way to the ice that evening.

Prudential Center and the Devils social media channels will turn lavender to commemorate the night.

Prudential Center’s M&M’s and Citizens towers will be lit purple for the night, lavender Devils logos will be used on the video board throughout the game, and the sponsor logos on the main ice dasher boards will turn lavender for the night. Citizens will donate their dasher board placements and Chick-Fil-A will donate their Zamboni signage both to Devils Youth Foundation in honor of the night. There will be special in-game activations and game presentation elements to honor the event by participating in a photo activation area on the main concourse. Fans will also have the opportunity to take part in a recognition during the game for those who courageously fought, are currently fighting, or have lost their lives to cancer by holding up Hockey Fights Cancer placards at their seats during the first period.

Campbell’s Hometown Hockey Hero

Marco Escalona will be honored as the Campbell’s Hometown Hockey Hero of the night. Marco has been a part of the New Jersey youth hockey community for over 20 years and is currently coaching Devils Youth Hockey Program at Richard Codey Arena. He was diagnosed with cancer in Spring 2023 and after multiple surgeries and chemotherapy, he is now cancer free and back to coaching two youth hockey teams this season.

Movember Ticket Pack Offer

In support of Movember, which raises awareness and funds for men’s health, the Devils will be offering a Movember Ticket Pack, which will include tickets to the Hockey Fights Cancer game on November 29, an exclusive mustache NJ Devil hat, access to a postgame photo on the ice, and a portion of each ticket donated to Movember to support men’s health. Captain Nico Hischier has also continued to support the organizations’ Movember efforts along with select teammates this past month. To purchase the ticket pack, please click here.

October Saves

Youth hockey goalies across the state of New Jersey finished first place in North America raising $195,920 for cancer research through the October Saves campaign, an initiative where Mite to Pro goaltenders across the United States and Canada raise funds through saves made during their games in October. Landon Friedman from the Red Bank Generals raised over $12,000 and will serve as Junior Captain of the Game. There will also be a $15,000 check presentation, donated by first place Ayrton Whitehouse of the Mercer Chiefs and third place Lucas Epstein of the Woodbridge Wolfpack, to the classroom in the pediatric outpatient clinic at the Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center on behalf of the October Saves campaign and New Jersey Youth Hockey community.