Devils Down Detroit | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils snapped a three-game losing streak with the help of some home cooking. New Jersey topped Detroit, 4-3, at Prudential Center on Monday night.

Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, Cody Glass and Connor Brown all scored for the Devils. Jacob Markstrom made 33 stops but saved his best for the final 10 minutes of the game, withstanding heavy pressure and a maelstrom of chances while registering several clutch denials to fend off Detroit’s comeback attempt.

The Devils are now 8-0-1 at home this season.

Alex Debrincat, James van Riemsdyk and Dylan Larkin tallied for the Red Wings.