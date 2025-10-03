Practice Before Preseason Finale | NOTEBOOK

By Sam Kasan
The Devils are practicing Friday afternoon prior to playing their final preseason game on the slate in Philadelphia on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

stefan noesen

Group 1 Practice

Forward Stefan Noesen practiced in a full-contact jersey. Below was the group work...

Hughes and Devils react to defenseman's new 7-year deal

Of course, the biggest news story from Thursday was the arrival of defenseman Luke Hughes to camp following a two-week hold out. Hughes signed a new 7-year contract with the team and joined his teammates for the first time on the ice.

“It feels great, really excited to be back,” Hughes said from his normal stall. “I’m happy that I’m in New Jersey for the next seven years.

“I love New Jersey. My brother (Jack) loves New Jersey. It’s a second home. We love what the organization is doing and where we’re going. All in all, just really excited and really happy to be here.”

Despite not taking part in the opening two weeks of training camp and missing practices and preseason games due to the contract impasse, Hughes feels ready to step right in. That’s thanks in part to the work he’s done in Michigan while the contract situation sorted itself out.

“My body feels great, I feel really strong,” Hughes said. “I have to acclimate myself to the team and to playing real hockey. I don’t think it should be long.

“I’ve been bagging myself a lot back home, skating five days a week. I feel really good and it’s just good to be back out there with the team and it’s good to be back to work.”

Full story here.

Jesper Bratt Smoke

Bratt Focused and Grounded

Amanda Stein wrote an awesome article on Jesper Bratt, entering his 9th season in the NHL.

Almost everyone who played on this Devils team last season is talking about the next step. Too often has there been disappointment, with first and second-round exits, or no playoffs at all. To Bratt, and to the rest, that's no longer acceptable.

"Every year my expectations are high," Bratt said. "I think we learned a lot from last year. We all have some fire in the tank about just really how last season went. I think we took a step last year, but we’re far from where we want to be."

To get there, it's a two-fold process. The individual and the collective. Both will inevitably fuel the other.

"For me, my focus has always been, how can I take steps every day, and how can I try to do everything that I can do in terms of preparation to make myself the best individual the next day?," he remarked. "And I think that if everyone on the team just to have that goal that, 'Okay, today I'm gonna get better. Today I'm going to find a way to help the team to get better. Today I'm going to be on my A game.' I think that is usually what then helps the team. We all come together."

Full story here.

