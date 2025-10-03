Practice Before Preseason Finale | NOTEBOOK

Amanda Stein wrote an awesome article on Jesper Bratt, entering his 9th season in the NHL.

Almost everyone who played on this Devils team last season is talking about the next step. Too often has there been disappointment, with first and second-round exits, or no playoffs at all. To Bratt, and to the rest, that's no longer acceptable.

"Every year my expectations are high," Bratt said. "I think we learned a lot from last year. We all have some fire in the tank about just really how last season went. I think we took a step last year, but we’re far from where we want to be."

To get there, it's a two-fold process. The individual and the collective. Both will inevitably fuel the other.

"For me, my focus has always been, how can I take steps every day, and how can I try to do everything that I can do in terms of preparation to make myself the best individual the next day?," he remarked. "And I think that if everyone on the team just to have that goal that, 'Okay, today I'm gonna get better. Today I'm going to find a way to help the team to get better. Today I'm going to be on my A game.' I think that is usually what then helps the team. We all come together."