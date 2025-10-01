Devils Agree to Terms with Luke Hughes on 7-Year Deal | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has agreed to terms with restricted free agent defenseman Luke Hughes on a seven-year contract worth $63,000,000 ($9,000,000 AAV). The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. He will join the club for practice on Thursday.

Hughes, 22, completed his second full season with New Jersey. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defenseman recorded 44 points (7g-37a) after playing 71 games in 2024-25. Hughes’ 44 points, 37 assists, and 16 power-play points led all Devils blueliners last season. His 21:09 ATOI per game ranked second on New Jersey behind defenseman Brett Pesce (21:19).

Hughes made his NHL debut in April 2023 and has totaled 93 career points (17g-76a) in 155 regular-season games. He earned his first career goal on April 13, 2023, an overtime winner at Washington. Hughes became the third player in franchise history whose first career goal was earned in overtime. Hughes was named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the Year) in 2023-24, after his career-high 47 points (9g-38a) and four power-play goals. He was also the fifth player in team history to be nominated for the Calder and the first Devils’ rookie since Adam Henrique in 2011-12. His 47 points in 2023-24 marked the most for a rookie defenseman in a single season in the Devils’ team history since 1982-83.

The left-handed shot required the third-fewest games for a defenseman to record his first 50 points in franchise history. The only players in franchise history who required fewer games are Barry Beck (60 GP) and Tapio Levo (68 GP). Hughes played in his 100th career game this past season on November 27 vs. St. Louis. He recorded a career-high 13 multi-point games in the 2024-25 season and, on March 26, 2025, tied a career-high with three points (3 assists) in a game.

Born on September 9, 2003, the Devils selected Hughes with the fourth overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft. He signed his three-year, entry-level contract on April 8, 2023, after his sophomore campaign at the University of Michigan. He totaled 87 points (27g-60a) in 80 career games at Michigan and was named an alternate captain in his sophomore season. Hughes earned numerous accolades at Michigan, which include Big Ten All-Freshman (2022) and Big Ten First All-Star Team honors (2023).

On the international stage, Hughes has represented Team USA on multiple occasions. Hughes played at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) World Junior Championship (WJC) in 2022 and 2023. He led all USA defensemen with six points (1g-5a) at the 2022 WJC. Team USA named Hughes team captain for the 2023 WJC, where he led all defensemen in the tournament with four goals, and captained USA to a Bronze Medal. He also played for Team USA at the IIHF's 2022 World Championship (WC) and again in 2024, where he recorded five points (2g-3a) in eight games. He recently participated in the U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Orientation Camp, held in Plymouth, Michigan, on August 26-27, 2025.