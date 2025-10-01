Focused on the Future, Grounded from the Past | FEATURE

As the new NHL season gets underway, Jesper Bratt isn't spending much time looking in the rearview mirror. The New Jersey Devils star is laser-focused on what lies ahead, determined to elevate both his game and his team's. But while he's not dwelling on the highs and lows of last season, he understands the value in reflection. The lessons learned, from missed opportunities to moments of growth, aren't forgotten. They’ve become part of his foundation, helping shape the mindset he brings into every year. For Bratt, it’s not about rewriting the past; it’s about fueling the future. It's about evolving with every new year.

"I'm a person that looks forward," Bratt shared. "But obviously, the it's also about understanding what's the next step, and then you have to kind of reflect on what you have done. There were always things last year that I thought as a team, that we did well individually. I think the consistency of us as a team is going to be our next step. I mean, until Christmas we played really good as a unit, we got a lot of games in a row, where we built good momentum in the group. And after that, you can't be a successful team if you win every other game. That's just how it is.

"For us to build consistency, like day-in, day-out, really get that team identity and know what it is like to play every night," he continued. "Not everyone is going to have fresh legs every night, everyone's not going to feel their best, but there's still going to have to be a way to win. That's going to have to come from our team identity. I think that's something we're building. We're taking steps every year in terms of that. That has to be one of our key points for this year."

Almost everyone who played on this Devils team last season is talking about the next step. Too often has there been disappointment, with first and second-round exits, or no playoffs at all. To Bratt, and to the rest, that's no longer acceptable.

"Every year my expectations are high," Bratt said. "I think we learned a lot from last year. We all have some fire in the tank about just really how last season went. I think we took a step last year, but we’re far from where we want to be."