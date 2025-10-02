Hughes Excited to be Devil for Next 7 Years | FEATURE

NEWARK, NJ – When the Devils took the ice on Thursday afternoon for their morning skate, there was a fresh yet familiar face joining the group.
Luke Hughes, 22, participated in his first on-ice action of training camp after agreeing to terms with the club on Wednesday to a seven-year contract extension with a 9$ million average annual value that ended a prolonged negotiation period.
“It feels great, really excited to be back,” Hughes said from his normal stall. “I’m happy that I’m in New Jersey for the next seven years.
“I love New Jersey. My brother (Jack) loves New Jersey. It’s a second home. We love what the organization is doing and where we’re going. All in all, just really excited and really happy to be here.”
Despite not taking part in the opening two weeks of training camp and missing practices and preseason games due to the contract impasse, Hughes feels ready to step right in. That’s thanks in part to the work he’s done in Michigan while the contract situation sorted itself out.
“My body feels great, I feel really strong,” Hughes said. “I have to acclimate myself to the team and to playing real hockey. I don’t think it should be long.
“I’ve been bagging myself a lot back home, skating five days a week. I feel really good and it’s just good to be back out there with the team and it’s good to be back to work.”