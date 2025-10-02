Hughes Excited to be Devil for Next 7 Years | FEATURE

luke hughes
By Sam Kasan
NewJerseyDevils.com

NEWARK, NJ – When the Devils took the ice on Thursday afternoon for their morning skate, there was a fresh yet familiar face joining the group.

Luke Hughes, 22, participated in his first on-ice action of training camp after agreeing to terms with the club on Wednesday to a seven-year contract extension with a 9$ million average annual value that ended a prolonged negotiation period.

“It feels great, really excited to be back,” Hughes said from his normal stall. “I’m happy that I’m in New Jersey for the next seven years.

“I love New Jersey. My brother (Jack) loves New Jersey. It’s a second home. We love what the organization is doing and where we’re going. All in all, just really excited and really happy to be here.”

Despite not taking part in the opening two weeks of training camp and missing practices and preseason games due to the contract impasse, Hughes feels ready to step right in. That’s thanks in part to the work he’s done in Michigan while the contract situation sorted itself out.

“My body feels great, I feel really strong,” Hughes said. “I have to acclimate myself to the team and to playing real hockey. I don’t think it should be long.

“I’ve been bagging myself a lot back home, skating five days a week. I feel really good and it’s just good to be back out there with the team and it’s good to be back to work.”

Devils blueliner Luke Hughes speaks to the media after signing his contract and skating today.

Conditioning aside, Hughes is also returning to the ice following shoulder surgery over the summer. The injury occurred in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs against Carolina in late April.

“I feel great, my body feels great,” Hughes said of the shoulder. “My shoulders are strong. I’m ready to go.”

Hughes, the fourth-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, will not play in the Devils’ preseason contest Thursday night in New York against the Ranges. The team is still deciding whether or not to play him in the preseason finale in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.

“It's just a matter of now giving him the appropriate skate (time),” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “(He’s) skating today. And then we'll get him (skating) tomorrow as well, and then kind of see where he's at as we go into Saturday.”

The 6-foot-2, 198-pound blueliner will likely slot into his left defensive position opposite defenseman Brett Pesce. And with Hughes’ presence at camp, the Devils are getting closer to their full complement of players.

“It's great. The team feels complete now in terms of having all our guys here and it was great to see him,” Keefe said. “Guys are happy to have him back, and certainly coaches are just the same.”

Hughes’ teammates shared those sentiments.

“Happy for him. I know he wanted to be here,” Jack said. “And obviously our group wanted him here, so I'm excited that he's here finally and can be a part of the group.”

“It's good to have him here,” captain Nico Hischier said. “Obviously, it's been a little grind for them but happy, obviously, for him. Happy for our whole group that it worked out and that he is here. And so, we're all excited to see him.”

Though it was a tough process, both sides knew that an agreement was only a matter of time.

“As a family, we’re all really excited,” Hughes said. “I love New Jersey. Hopefully, I play here the rest of my career. It’s a great place to play. I love the fans and obviously love the organization and have a great relationship with (general manager Tom) Fitzgerald.”

The deal came together rather quickly. Hughes, who had remained in Michigan during the process, came to New Jersey on Monday to take part in a charity gala. He flew out after and skated in Michigan on Tuesday. The two sides came to an agreement late Tuesday night. Hughes skated in Michigan one last time Wednesday before flying to Jersey that day to sign his new deal.

“Kind of a whirlwind,” Hughes said. “But I’m really excited to be here and fired up for the season.”

With all the back-and-forth, has Hughes found any time to celebrate the new contract?

“No,” he laughed. “I’m locked in right now.”

