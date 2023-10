PRACTICE DETAILS

Forwards Nico Hischier and Erik Haula both returned to the ice for Monday's practice. Hischier missed the third period against the NY Islanders on Friday and practice on Saturday. Haula missed Friday's game.

The team placed forward Tomas Nosek (lower body) on Injured Reserve and recalled defenseman Cal Foote from Utica of the American Hockey League. More info here on the transactions.

The Devils used the following workflow below...