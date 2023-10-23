Cal Foote Recalled, Nosek on IR | BLOG

NEWARK - The New Jersey Devils have recalled defenseman Cal Foote from the Utica Comets, the team announced this morning. The 24-year-old has appeared in the opening three games of the Comets 2023-24 season, registering two points (1g-1a). While Utica manages injuries on their blueline, Foote has played with three different defensive partners in the three games: Tyler Wotherspoon, Santeri Hatakka, and Daniil Misyul. He has played in the American Hockey League for parts of six seasons, playing in 158 games all of which, prior to this season, with the Syracuse Crunch, the Tampa Bay Lightning affiliate.

A veteran of 141 NHL games (5g-14a, +21), Foote played 50 games last season split between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with New Jersey over the summer, joining his younger brother Nolan in the Devils organization.

Foote won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2020.