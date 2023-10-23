News Feed

Devils | NOTEBOOK 10.23.23

Power Play Feature

Devils | NOTEBOOK 10.21.23

Devils | GAME STORY at Islanders 10/20/23

DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 10.19.23

Kinkaid Clears Waivers | BLOG

DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 10.17.23

Devils | 10 TAKEAWAYS 10/17/23

Devils Kean U Partnership Release

Devils | GAME STORY vs Panthers 10/16/23

Devils | PREVIEW vs Panthers 10/16/23

The Carpool Kids | FEATURE

Devils | NOTEBOOK 10/15/23

DEVILS | GAME STORY vs ARIZONA 10/13/23

DEVILS | PREVIEW vs Coyotes 10/13/23

DEVILS | GAME STORY vs Detroit 10/12/23

Ruff Extension | FEATURE

Greenie and 'Mave' | STAN'S STORIES

Cal Foote Recalled, Nosek on IR | BLOG

By Amanda Stein
NEWARK - The New Jersey Devils have recalled defenseman Cal Foote from the Utica Comets, the team announced this morning. The 24-year-old has appeared in the opening three games of the Comets 2023-24 season, registering two points (1g-1a). While Utica manages injuries on their blueline, Foote has played with three different defensive partners in the three games: Tyler Wotherspoon, Santeri Hatakka, and Daniil Misyul. He has played in the American Hockey League for parts of six seasons, playing in 158 games all of which, prior to this season, with the Syracuse Crunch, the Tampa Bay Lightning affiliate.

A veteran of 141 NHL games (5g-14a, +21), Foote played 50 games last season split between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with New Jersey over the summer, joining his younger brother Nolan in the Devils organization.

Foote won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2020.

Cal Foote Utica

In addition to recalling Foote, the Devils have placed forward Tomas Nosek on Injured Reserve with a lower-body injury, retroactive to Oct. 13.