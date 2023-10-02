Devils Make Two More Cuts | BLOG

The New Jersey Devils announced today that forward Kyle Criscuolo has been placed on waivers, and have assigned defenseman Michael Vukojevic to Utica of the American Hockey League.

Criscuolo, who signed a one-year, two-way contract in July with New Jersey must clear waivers in order to report to Utica. The New Jersey native spent last season with in the San Jose Sharks organization, playing 32 games with the Barracuda (AHL) and one game with the Sharks.

Vukojevic logged 15:20 of ice time in Saturday night's preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The 22-year-old is entering his third season in the AHL. He played in 37 games for the Comets last season.